CLIO — Flint Metro League Stars Division co-leaders Owosso and Clio split a doubleheader Monday, with the Mustangs winning the first game, 5-2, and the Trojans winning the nightcap, 6-3.
Both teams now stand 12-2 in league play.
In Game 1, Clio was aided by three homers off the bats of Khloe Williams, Kenedy Coombe and Taryn Murphy. Coombe batted 3-for-3. Macy Irelan took the loss, surrendering five runs and six hits. She struck out six.
Kendall Anderson laced three hits for Owosso. Clio’s Ava Taylor was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits with seven strikeouts.
The Trojans scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie in the nightcap, the key blow an Emily Pumford two-run single.
Irelan was the winning pitcher. Despite giving up another homer to Coombe, she struck out 11 with no walks.
Pumford and Jamie Maier each had three hits to lead the Owosso offense. Anderson and Sydney Somers had two hits for the Trojans.
Chesaning, Durand split
DURAND — Durand won the first game, 9-7, while Chesaning won the nightcap, 13-9 Monday.
Chesaning got home runs from Haley Rolfe and Hannah Cooper in Game 1. Charley Mahan took the pitching loss.
In Game 2, Chesaning outhit Durand 14-2. Chesaning trailed 9-7 entering the fifth, but then scored six times.
Rolfe had four hits with three doubles, while Ellie DuRussel and Cooper each had three hits.
DuRussel got the win, pitching a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks.
Chesaning’s captured its first victory of the season 8-7 in Game 2 of a doubleheader Friday against Merrill. The Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the final inning for the win. Cooper’s single scored the first run and DuRussel hit into a fielder’s choice with the throw to the plate coming late as Marenda Jones scored.
Rolfe had two hits with an inside-the-park home run. DuRussel got the win in relief.
Merrill won the first game, 11-6, despite Jones’ two hits.
Brandon sweeps Cavs
ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon swept Corunna Monday, 13-0 and 15-3.
Kira Patrick had the lone hit for the Cavaliers in the first game. Addy Henry took the pitching loss, going four innings with one strikeout and one walk.
Corunna (0-15, 0-12 Flint Metro) got hits from Claire Milton, Carly Pavka and Emily Rodman in Game 2. Milton drove in two runs. Corunna’s Kayla Shepard pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking three.
Byron 18, Mt. Morris 7
BYRON — Byron erupted for 10 runs in the first inning en route to an 18-7 victory Monday over Mt. Morris.
Jana L’Esperance smacked four hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs for the Eagles. Jordan Huhn hammered three hits and drove in five runs.
Camryn Hamilton pitched all five innings and gave up seven runs on six hits. She struck out five and walked three.
Morrice crunches 25 hits in sweep
MORRICE — Morrice totaled 25 hits and swept Burton Bentley 17-5 and 13-2 Monday.
“We hit the ball very well in Game 1 with 15 hits and we committed just one error in both games,” Morrice coach Gene Munro said.
Makenzie Doerner rapped two doubles and drove in four runs for the Orioles (12-2, 8-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division) in Game 1. Sydney Wolfe, Addyson Hart, Sydney Wyzga and McKenzie Beem all had two hits. Abi Beem, Wolfe and Makenzie Beem drove in two runs apiece.
Zora Brewer was the winning pitcher, giving up three runs on three hits in three innings. She struck out one.
In the nightcap, Abi Beem pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The senior also rapped a bases-loaded triple off the top of the fence, missing a homer by inches. She drilled two hits and drove in four runs.
Makenzie Doerner and Wyzga both doubled and hat two hits.
Wyzga and Anna Gooding each drove in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.