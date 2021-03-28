PERRY — Bath defeated New Lothrop, 81-43, Saturday night in a Division 3 boys district championship game.
The Hornets ended the season at 8-7.
The Bees improved to 9-3 and will advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinal vs. 15-1 Leslie at Springport High School.
No additional information was received by press-time.
