MONTROSE — New Lothrop saw its season end at the hands of top-ranked Millington in Saturday’s Division 3 regional semifinals, who swept the game away with a final score 16-0.
“We knew it was going to take a perfect game because (the Cardinals) are one of the best in the state, but the wheels fell off in that fourth inning and things spiraled out of control,” Hornets head coach Tom Birchmeier said.
The game stayed mostly quiet in the first three innings, with both starting pitchers — Delaney Gross of the Hornets and Ashley Ziel of the Cardinals — keeping the game shut down. The fourth inning started with the score tied at zero, but definitely did not end with it.
It only took one hit out of the park, by Trinity Fessler of the Cardinals, to start movement on the diamond. Once the Cardinals had scored one run, the Hornets could not hold them down any longer, allowing eight total in the inning. After the sixth run, Gross was replaced by Jersey Hemgesberg due to pain in her back. Hemgesberg pitched for the rest of that inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Hornets tried to follow in the Cardinals’ steps, with catcher Isabel Henige hitting a single. But unfortunately this turned out to be the only hit of the game for the Hornets, with the Cardinals keeping the reins tight and not allowing anything else to get past them.
In the fifth, the Cardinals scored two more runs to bring the score to 10-0. The Hornets switched pitchers again, giving Brianna Heroux a chance to stop the Cardinals. After Heroux walked in two more runs, Millington’s Emma Dickie hit a grand slam to make it 16-0 and end the game via mercy rule.
“I’m really going to miss all the seniors, we are graduating six of the players this year and they were all good leaders,” Birchmeier said.
