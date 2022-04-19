OWOSSO — Owosso battled the elements and came out with a clean baseball sweep over visiting St. Charles Friday.
Owosso did not give up a single run and allowed just one hit all day long.
In wind-blown conditions with gusts more than 30 mph, the Trojans emerged with a 16-0 victory in Game 1. The contest spanned just three innings. Adam Marcotte pitched a no-hitter over the three innings with five strikeouts.
Owosso tagged eight hits with Teddy Worthingon, Jay Tuttle, Hugh Doyle, Corbin Thompson, Cody Fields, Damon Burdick, Alex Binger and Cooper Walker all recording one.
In Game 2, Owosso picked up a 15-0 victory in four innings. The Trojans totaled nine hits with Thompson collecting three. Tuttle tagged a homer and a double with six RBIs. Doyle smashed two hits.
Doyle got the victory on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts.
New Lothrop beats Ithaca, Durand and frigid temps
DURAND — New Lothrop picked up two wins this weekend, but coach Ben Almasy might rather have been at home in front of a roaring fire.
“It was so cold it was hardly worth playing. It was so hard to hit in that weather,” Almasy said. But play the Hornets did, beating Ithaca forst and then host Durand, 10-4 and 5-1.
The Hornets (4-0) managed 10 hits across two games — quite low by their standards — but held their opponents to just two. Brady Birchmeier led the team with three hits and three RBIs on the day. Ty Kohlmann scored four runs.
Alex Henige was the pitcher of record for New Lothrop against Ithaca. Cole Bradshaw took the win against Durand.
GIRLS TENNIS
Durand 8, Mt. Morris 0
MT. MORRIS — Durand’s girls tennis team was perfect with a 8-0 victory Thursdayover Mt. Morris High School.
Coach Nicole Carpenter’s netters featured, on singles courts No. 1 through No. 4, Emma Warren, defeating Natalie Foster 6-0, 6-1; Mia Coleman, topping Mikayla Wesenick 6-2, 6-3; Wynn Carpenter, dispatching Princess Savage 6-2, 6-1; and Julia Burk, winning by default over the Panthers.
Winning at first doubles for Durand was Raegan Taylor and Jillian Reddy, besting Malayah Jones and Savanna Tobias, 6-0, 6-0.
Unnopposed winners for the Railroaders were No. 2 doubles competitiors Chloe Whitney and Alyssa Fraley, the No. 3 team of Marissa Harper and Deedee Lane and No. 4 doubles players Jaci Garske and Londyn Laviolette.
