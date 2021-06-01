NEW LOTHROP — After running through the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference undefeated, New Lothrop will test its mettle in the district tournament this week.
The Hornets (26-4, 14-0 MMAC), ranked No. 10 in the Division 3 state poll, host a Division 3 district Saturday; the team will play one last regular season doubleheader tonight against Pewamo-Westphalia. New Lothrop will play the winner of today’s Montrose vs. Durand first-round game in the district semifinals. In Saturday’s other district semifinal, Byron (11-12) takes on Perry (14-14-1).
“We’ve played every one in the district except Perry,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said.
New Lothrop has been led by a hard-hitting lineup that is batting .453 as a team.
Junior pitcher/shortstop/catcher Brady Birchmeier has been particularly impressive in the batter’s box. Birchmeier has hammered a school-record 15 home runs and has 70 RBIs. With a solid postseason, Birchmeier could make a run at former Brighton star Drew Henson’s single-season state RBI record of 83, which has stood since 1998.
Birchmeier is also a standout pitcher, boasting an 8-0 record with a 1.26 ERA.
Cam Orr, a senior, is 6-2 on the mound with a 2.27 ERA. Orr is also hitting .542 with 39 RBIs. Senior Julius Garza is 6-0 with a 3.50 ERA, and junio Trevor Eustace and sophomore Ty Kohlmann are both batting an even .500.
Almasy said New Lothrop’s offense, is perhaps, the best one he has coached at New Lothrop.
“Our defense is getting better, but it’s been overshadowed because of all the runs we are scoring,” he said.
New Lothrop’s pitching will be a key to how well the Hornets do in the post-season, the coach said.
“We have options but Brady (Birchmeier) and Cam (Orr) will have to pitch well for us to make a run,” Almasy said. “(Julius) Garza is very solid. He had trouble against Fowlerville, but every pitcher did with that wind. Garza could start a game in the tournament easily and I would be confident.”
BASEBALL DISTRICTS
Division 2 at Owosso
Schedule: Today — Lansing Eastern at Haslett, 4 p.m.; Lansing Sexton at Lansing Catholic, 4 p.m.; Saturday — Owosso vs. Haslett/Lansing Eastern winner, 10 a.m.; Corunna vs. Lansing Catholic/Lansing Sexton winner, noon; championship, 2 p.m.
Owosso leaders — Jay Tuttle (.385, 18 RBIs); Peyton Fields (.324). Corunna leaders — Caleb Stahr (452, 24 RBIs, 13 SB); Gavin Darling (.421, 21 RBIs); Hunter McCorkle (4-2, 21 K, 3.59 ERA)
Division 3 at New Lothrop
Schedule: Today — Montrose vs. Durand, 5 p.m.; Saturday — New Lothrop vs. Montrose/Durand winner, 10:30 a.m.; Byron vs. Perry, 1 p.m.; championship, 3:30 pm.
Perry leaders — Andrew McConnell (.325); Jack Lamb .353, 23 RBIs, 35 SB); Jylon Peek (1-1, 66 K, 1.31 ERA). Byron leaders — Billy Bailey (.442); Nick Hormann (14 SB); Tyler Hermann (33 K, 1.65 ERA).
Division 3 at Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Schedule: Today — St. Charles at Chesaning, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday — Saginaw Valley Lutheran vs. St. Charles/Chesaning winner, 10 a.m.; Carrollton vs. Hemlock, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 3 p.m.
Chesaning leaders — Tyler Sager (.579, 28 RBIs; 6-1, 94 K, 1.47 ERA); Logan Fulk (.446, 26 RBIs).
Division 3 at Bath
Schedule: Today — Laingsburg at Bath, 5 p.m.; Saturday — Ovid-Elsie vs. Laingsburg/Bath winner, 10 a.m.; St. Louis vs. Ithaca, 11:30 a.m.; Championship, 1 p.m.
O-E leaders — Jacob Tomasek (.310); Braxton Stenger (.309); Carson Gregory (51 K, 4.12 ERA).
