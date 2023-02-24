ELSIE — They needed some help to do it, but the Ovid-Elsie Marauders were able to lay claim to a share of their fifth boys basketball conference crown in six years following a routine, 66-52 win over Otisville LakeVille.

O-E had entered the night in a tie with Durand for second place in the Mid-Michigan Acitivities Conference standings. Both squads sat one game behind Chesaning with league records of 11-2, to the Indians 12-1. But with the Railroaders able to upend the Black and Orange on Friday, 67-56, the three teams end the seaon in a tie.

