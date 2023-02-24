ELSIE — They needed some help to do it, but the Ovid-Elsie Marauders were able to lay claim to a share of their fifth boys basketball conference crown in six years following a routine, 66-52 win over Otisville LakeVille.
O-E had entered the night in a tie with Durand for second place in the Mid-Michigan Acitivities Conference standings. Both squads sat one game behind Chesaning with league records of 11-2, to the Indians 12-1. But with the Railroaders able to upend the Black and Orange on Friday, 67-56, the three teams end the seaon in a tie.
The Marauders were led by Clay Wittenberg in their W over LakeVille. The senior forward logged 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Classmate Logan Thompson joined him in the double-digit column with 13 points. Thompson also had four steals. Defensive ace Braxton Stenger had eight points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds, while Gunner McCreery added eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
The win gives Ovid-Elsie an overall record of 16-3. The team has two more non-conference games before the beginning of the MHSAA postseason. LakeVille falls to 0-20 (0-14 MMAC) with the loss.
LAINGSBURG 66, POTTERVILLE 44
LAINGSBURG — An unstoppable force all season, the undefeated and already Central Michigan Athletic Conference-champion Laingsburg Wolfpack encountered a very moveable object on Friday in the form of the Potterville Vikings, whom they summarily upended in a 66-44 home win to improve to 19-0 (12-0 CMAC) on the season.
Laingsburg’s Zander Woodruff led all scorers with 18 points. Jacob Essenberg and Eli Woodruff were also double-digit scorers with 17 and 12 points respectively.
Chris Hicks led the Vikings (9-10, 5-6 CMAC) with 14 points.
LANSING — After snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 64-29 win over Byron on Tuesday, Perry snagged another victory Friday night, besting Lansing Christian in a rockfight, 37-28.
There weren’t a lot of scoring highlights to go around, but the Ramblers did get a nice outing from Ty Webb, who finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Jylon Peek had nine points and five boards, and Joey McGraw-Allen chipped in with nine assists, nine rebounds and three steals.
The win improves Perry’s record to 6-13 overall and 2-8 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Lansing Christian falls to 11-7 and 5-5 with the loss.
MONTROSE — New Lothrop lost a heartbreaker to Montrose Friday night, falling to the Rams by a bucket, 57-55.
The loss gives the Hornets a record of 7-12 overall and 5-9 in the MMAC. Montrose now sits at 12-7, 7-7.
No other information was available at press time.
MT. MORRIS — Byron fought hard, but ultimately suffered its 12th MMAC loss of the season, falling on the road to Mt. Morris, 62-56.
The loss brings the Eagles to 2-17 overall (2-12 MMAC). Mt. Morris inches up to 10-10, 6-8.
No additional details were available at press time.
ST. PATRICK 48, MORRICE 31
PORTLAND — Morrice squared off against non-conference foe Portland St. Patrick on Friday, and, as in most games this season, came up the lesser, falling to the Shamrocks by a mark of 48-31.
The Orioles fall to 2-18 on the year with the loss. St. Patrick moves to 5-11.
MONTROSE — No Montrose players were suffocated on Friday night, but the New Lothrop defense gave the Rams a decent simulation of what that would feel like, standing on the proverbial point hose all night long in a 43-22 win.
The Hornets were especially ferocious in the first half, allowing just five points through two periods as they built a 15-point advantage.
The second half was more competitive, but the Rams were never really in it.
Kelsey Kohlmann led New Lothrop with 11 points. She also logged three steals. Lily Bruff had eight points and three assists, Laina Yates produced seven points and three steals, and Ashlyn Orr had five points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Hornets finish the regular season with a 16-6 overall record. They were 10-2 in the MMAC, with their two losses coming to back-to-back league champ Ovid-Elsie.
They next play in the semifinal round of the Division 3 district tournament they host on Wednesday.
GENESEE — Byron wrapped its season with a lopsided loss to Genesee Friday night, 46-13.
Jaclyn Aldrich led the team with eight points. She also had six rebounds. Jordan Huhn contributed eight boards.
The Eagles finish the year with a regular-season record of 3-19.
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie put a bow on its conference season with a 60-28 win over Otisville LakeVille on Friday. The Marauders finish a perfect 12-0 in the MMAC (18-4 overall).
Otisville LakeVille wraps at 3-9 in the league and 9-12 overall.
No further details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.