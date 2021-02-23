PERRY — The points were hard to come by for the Perry girls’ basketball team.
Olivet’s press, 20 turnovers and some cold shooting all contributed to Perry’s 49-27 setback Monday to the visiting Eagles.
The Ramblers mustered just two points in the first eight minutes and trailed 27-10 at halftime and 41-16 after three quarters.
“It just takes us a bit, it seems, to get going,” Perry coach Lindsay Kadletz said. “We come out in the second half and it’s completely different. When we play Maple Valley at home on Thursday, we’re going to change some things up and adjust some things and hopefully we can come out a little faster.”
Olivet (5-1, 4-0 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) was led by 15 points from Peyton Lehman and 14 from Danae Feldpausch.
Perry (0-4, 0-2) was paced by Emma Cochrane’s eight points, all coming in the second half. The senior guard also handed out four assists. Bailey Cramer scored six points with four rebounds and Lexi VanAtta and Lorraine Tharnish each scored five. VanAtta cleared six rebounds.
Perry trailed 9-0 before Tharnish got the Ramblers on the board with a rebound put-back with 2:50 left in the first quarter. Olivet closed out the frame with Feldpausch’s layup and the Eagles took an 11-2 lead into the second quarter.
Kadletz said Perry gave up several possessions by turning the ball over and Olivet’s press flustered her team even more.
“We get ahead of ourselves and we need to slow down a little bit,” the coach said.
Tharnish scored inside on Perry’s first possession of the second quarter to pull the Ramblers within 11-4 with 7:30 left in the first half. Olivet began to pull away after Elle Sheppard and Gabrielle Higgins hit 3-pointers.
Olivet led by as many as 27 early in the fourth before Cochrane scored back-to-back buckets to make it 45-22 with 4:05 left. Cochrane’s second-half scoring did not go unnoticed by Kadletz.
“She came out and scored eight points in the second half and she really locked down our defense in the fourth quarter,” Kadletz said of Cochrane. “If we can bring that fourth quarter effort we’d be alright. We’re getting there. The kids have worked their butt off, unfortunately we’ve had some early tough games … Jadyn Johnson only scored two points but she was all over. She wasn’t afraid to drive and kick. She was on the floor for every loose ball. Her confidence in the last couple of games has really come along. “
Cochrane said the offensive confidence will come.
“Our girls get set up pretty fast and then they start to over-think,” Cochrane said. “I think it’s more of a mental game than it is a skill problem … We just have to get back in the gym. We had a game on Saturday and didn’t get in another practice in before today. We just have to re-group.”
Perry scoring: Lexi VanAtta 2 1-2 5, Jadyn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Emma Cochrane 4 0-0 8, Bailey Cramer 3 0-0 6, Jackie Mattison 0 1-2 1, Lorraine Tharnish 2 1-2 5.
