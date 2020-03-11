OWOSSO — In Friday’s girls Division 2 district championship game, Chesaning was able to overcome a 16-5 second quarter deficit to beat Ovid-Elsie 44-26.
On Tuesday night in the Division 2 regional semifinals against Freeland, the Indians had no such luck.
Trailing 18-6 to begin the second quarter, Chesaning appeared to be making a run as senior Sidnee Struck attacked the basket for two consecutive layups, but the Falcons could not be contained from beyond the arc, notching 10 3-pointers en route to a 62-32 victory over the Indians at Owosso High School.
“Freeland is a great team, hats off to them,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “They have so many weapons, and when they’re hitting outside shots like that, (they’re tough to beat). We knew we were in a dogfight and we were going to have to play a pretty clean game and be able to hopefully get a little bit of luck with them missing some shots … They didn’t. There’s a reason why they’re one of the top teams in the state.”
Karissa Ferry scored a team-high 10 points for the Indians (19-5). Jordyn Bishop added six points with five rebounds, and Sidnee Struck contributed six points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in the loss.
Freeland (20-4) was led by Kadyn Blanchard (19 points, two 3-pointers), Peyton Hansen (11 points, three 3s) and Whitney Farrell (six points).
The Falcons will face Frankenmuth (19-5) in the Division 2 regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles beat Portland (20-4) 52-43 Tuesday in the other regional semifinal.
Fresh off its first district title since 2009, Chesaning started slow, trailing 11-4 midway through the first quarter as the Falcons dominated the offensive glass, cashing in on multiple second-chance opportunities.
Things seemed to settle down early in the second as Struck brought the Indians to within eight, but Freeland quickly responded with consecutive baskets from Blanchard and Farrell.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Blanchard and Hansen further extended Freeland’s lead late in the second quarter, as the Falcons entered the locker room up 32-14.
Freeland kept its foot on the gas early in the third quarter with consecutive 3s from Hansen, as well as one apiece from Maye Barringer and Blanchard, stretching the Falcons’ lead to 45-18 with five minutes remaining in the frame.
Despite trailing by double digits, the Indians continued to hustle, diving for loose balls and repeatedly attacking the basket.
“That’s how they’ve been their whole career,” Ryan Ferry said. “They fight, they don’t ever give up. Most of them I’ve had for four years … that’s just their personality.”
Chesaning entered the fourth quarter trailing 49-20, and despite its best efforts, Freeland continued to pull away, bringing the Indians’ season to an end. Chesaning won its most games in a season since going 20-3 in 2006.
“I wish we could’ve pushed through,” said Struck, one of eight seniors playing in her final game for the Indians. “It’s a sad way to end the season for sure.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt it (teamwork) like this on any other team. All of my teams have been very close, but this year’s basketball team, we were a family.”
For Ferry, what stood out about this year’s team was the ability to rally around one another.
“My dad (Duane Ferry) passed away in July, and the whole team showed up for me. It just kind of tells you their character,” Ferry said. “It’s been a special year, meant a lot to myself, my family, our community. I just can’t thank these girls enough. They did a lot and they never quit on me.
“That’s all you ask as a coach.”
Division 3 Regional
at Brooklyn Columbia Central
Semifinals
BYRON 58, BRONSON 21
Bronson (15-9,9-5): K.Salesman 3 0-2 8. Totals: 8 0-4 21.
Byron (23-1, 14-0): Sarah Marvin 10 3-4 22, Makayla Clement 7 1-1 17, Reagan Forgie 1 1-1 3, Haley Hooley 2 0-0 5, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Becky Marvin 1 0-0 2, Allison Hooley 1 0-0 2 Totals: 23 7-13 58.
Bronson 3 4 11 3 — 21
Byron 22 21 15 0 — 58
3-Point Goals: Byron 5 (Marvin 2, Clement 3); Bronson 3(Salesman 2). Rebounds: Byron 29 (Marvin 8, Makayla Clement 5, Makenna Clement 5). Assists: Byron 17 (Marvin 6, Forgie 4). Steals: Byron 9 (Hooley 3).
