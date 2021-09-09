CORUNNA — Flushing downed Corunna 197-251 at Corunna Hills Golf Course Tuesday.
The Cavaliers picked up a win over Flint Kearsley via forfeit as the Hornets did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Ava Champion had a 53 for the Cavaliers. Erika Finley shot 62, followed by Olivia Lindsey (67) and Adrianna Walworth (69). Mallory Baibos of Flushing had the low round with a 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.