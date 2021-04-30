PERRY — Perry’s Caleb Woerner shot a team-low 42 as the Ramblers placed fourth at the third Greater Lansing Activites Conference boys golf jamboree Thursday at Glenbrier.
Perry totaled 193.
Leslie, led by medalist Garrett Mays’ 37, placed first a 168. Lakewood (175) and Lansing Christian (177) rounded out the top three.
Jack Lamb of Perry carded a 46 while Tyler Webb shot 47 and Noah Boske-Smitherman shot 58.
