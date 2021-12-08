The AP picked Hornets players Rafael Woods (running back), Isiah Pasik (lineman) and Grayson Orr (linebacker).
Hudson’s Nick Kopin headlined the 2021 AP All-State squad as the Player of the Year. Kopin was one of five three-year starters who helped lead Hudson’s resurgence to football prominence. After going 4-4 last year, Hudson was undefeated this season with a standout defense and a powerful rushing attack, led by Kopin and his 1,616 yards rushing on 254 carries. He scored 18 touchdowns.
