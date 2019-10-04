I don’t know what’s going on here. I was standing in the newsroom minding my own business and Ryan Weiss tapped me on the shoulder, “Write a column this week.”
Really? This again? You know I don’t care.
Someone told me Ryan was in first place and I laughed. That seems entirely unlikely.
Somehow I’m at 7-9 against the spread, that may be the most spread games I’ve ever won. It’s got to be the closest to .500 I’ve ever been.
I’m in the middle of the pack, somewhere ahead of the guy who quit and the guy who’s a homer, and the two news writers who know nothing about games that include a ball. Nothing, certainly, to be proud of.
Corunna at Ortonville Brandon
Corunna picked up a win last week, unfortunately, the Blackhawks will make sure the win streak ends at one: Brandon over Corunna.
Owosso at Clio
I’ve been fooled by Owosso too many times to consider last week’s near miss an indication of something different in the air. I’d love to see Owosso beat Clio, but I think the home team holds on this week: Clio over Owosso.
New Lothrop at Durand
The Railroaders continue to show improvement, but this game is simply a mismatch — a state title contender against a rebuilding program: New Lothrop over Durand.
Chesaning at Byron
Byron has played better than its record. Chesaning has played better than its record, but only for stretches. I’d love to see the Indians put together a full game. But it won’t help them this week: Byron over Chesaning.
Perry at Leslie
The Ramblers are inconsistent. That won’t do on the road at Leslie: Leslie over Perry.
Laingsburg at Saranac
Laingsburg lost to Saranac last year, but won five straight before that. This looks like a happy bus ride home: Laingsburg over Saranac.
Ovid-Elsie at Mt. Morris
Mt. Morris has scored 36 points in the league and given up a league-high 148. That’s not a recipe for success. Ovid-Elsie rebounds from a stinging loss to New Lothrop: Ovid-Elsie over Mt. Morris.
Goodrich at Lake Fenton
First place in the Flint Metro II is up for grabs here. Lake Fenton needs to win and beat Brandon to take control. Goodrich appears to have a better defense and that, they say, wins championships: Goodrich over Lake Fenton.
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (-3.5)
I’m not sure how Michigan rates a 3.5-point spread against a ranked opponent, considering Harbaugh’s record. But, Iowa, despite its ranking has only beaten Rutgers (by fewer points than U-M), Iowa State by a point and Middle Tennessee — not exactly premier opponents. I hate to take the Wolverines, but…Michigan over Iowa.
No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-19.5)
MSU has almost no offense at Ohio State. They just don’t score at Columbus. Ohio State won’t run up the score, but they will cover: Ohio State over MSU.
Eastern Michigan (-6.5) at Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan beat a 2-1 Illinois team, which is good enough for me. Eastern covers.
Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)
The Cowboys will score some points this week in front of their home crowd: Cowboys 28, Packers 17.
