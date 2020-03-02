OWOSSO — Nathan Gute has come a long way since first getting into a pool three years ago.
“Three years ago I made him swim, and back then he couldn’t swim 10 feet,” Owosso head coach — and Nathan’s father — Mike Gute said. “In the time since he’s put in the hard work and done some extra work to make himself better. Now he’s the best swimmer I’ve got this year.”
Nathan Gute admits he initially wasn’t excited about entering the pool. His first two years of high school athletics was on dry land, whether it be on the soccer field or the golf course.
“I always hated swimming, never wanted to do it, but (my dad) became the coach and that was it — I quit fighting it,” he said. “The first couple months were rough as I got the hang of really learning how to swim, but after that I started to improve and realized how much I was enjoying it.”
Nathan Gute has split time between the golf course and the pool. He primarily swims freestyle and backstroke. Last year, he earned third team all-conference in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay, and this year he was named team captain and has really impressed his coach.
“Nathan’s really has come out of his shell the last year and a half,” Mike Gute said. “What started as him only knowing freestyle has turned into him being our number one butterfly swimmer this year — he literally learned that stroke a month ago and he might place pretty high in the league for it. He’s a workhorse in the pool, he puts in the effort and the time and I think in the back of his mind he wishes he had another year. It’s going to be hard to lose him”
His son couldn’t agree more.
“I wished I would have started it earlier,” he said. “Really being with this team has been an honor — I have a great team. We may not be the best team, but I love all the guys that are on the team and I couldn’t be happier with any of them.”
Nathan Gute plans to make another transition upon finishing his high school career this time from the water to the air.
“I plan on attending Western Michigan University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aviation flight science. I want to become an airline pilot after all my schooling,” said Nathan.
Much like swimming, Nathan Gute wasn’t too keen on flying before realizing that he really enjoyed it.
“As a kid I didn’t really like flying and it wasn’t until eighth grade when I realized that it wasn’t so bad. After getting that comfort I thought ‘This would be pretty cool to do,’” Nathan Gute said.
Even after his high school days are over and he looks towards the clouds, Nathan Gute still plans on staying around the pool.
“I’ve shown some interest in joining the club swim team at Western; they don’t have a full team like (Michigan State) or Grand Valley, but they’ve got the club team I’m interested in.”
