CORUNNA — Grant Kerry and Ayden Henry each captured two solo victories and Corunna defeated visiting Brandon, 100-70, to close out a 7-2 overall dual-meet campaign.
The Cavaliers finished 4-2 in Flint Metro League duals.
Kerry won the 50-yard freestyle (23.11 seconds) and the 100 free (54.02). Henry was first in the 200 free (2 minutes, 8.97 seconds) and 500 free (5:54.97).
The Cavaliers got solo victories from Dante Dunkin (100 butterfly, 1:04.71), Caden Earl (200 individual medley, 2:32.92) and Lukas Homola (100 backstroke, 1:15.12).
Corunna was first in the 200 free relay with Henry, Earl, Dunkin and Kerry (1:42.66).
The Cavaliers also won the 400 free relay with Henry, Homola, Dunkin and Kerry (4:07.48).
Fenton 122, Owosso 53
FENTON — Fenton turned back Owosso 122-53 Tuesday night.
Finishing in the top three on the night for the Trojans were Brennen Baran (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Peyton Dwyer (50 free and 100 backstroke), Nick Nidiffer (100 butterfly), Alex Binger (100 freestyle) and Blake Binger (500 freestyle).
Alex Fisher (500 free), Blake Binger (500 free) and Baran (100 breaststroke) set personal-best times in the meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.