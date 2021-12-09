OWOSSO — In a game of runs, it was the clutch shooting of Sydney Leydig that finally settled the issue.
The Durand junior guard made a 3-pointer from the wing with 37 seconds left to tie the score at 37. Then split two free throws with 7.6 seconds to go, giving Durand a 38-37 victory Wednesday over Owosso.
Leydig finished with 13 points and she made three of the Railroaders’ (2-1) four 3-pointers.
“I was really nervous but I knew I just had to relax and take the shot so the team could get a win,” Leydig said.
Leydig said she felt some pressure on the free throws with the game on the line, but “knew how much the shot(s) meant.”
Durand coach Dave Inman said Leydig’s calmness under pressure was a deciding factor.
“Oh man, she had ice in her veins,” Inman said.
Owosso inbounded after a timeout under its own basket with just 5 seconds left, but two passes were knocked out of bounds. After another timeout, the Trojans inbounded under Durand’s basket with 1 second left, but could not get a shot off before the final buzzer.
Sophomore Peyton Spicer had a double-double for the Trojans (0-1), scoring 11 of her 15 points in the second half and grabbing 12 rebounds. Skotti Ball-Duley scored nine points and Reese Thayer scored seven with three steals.
Owosso led 31-22 with 6:40 left in the game after Skotti Ball-Duley converted a reverse lay-in. Inman said Owosso’s zone defense, along with the team’s long reach, gave Durand some anxious moments.
“Owosso, it was their first game and we had no scouting on them,” he said. “They did the opposite of what we thought they were going to do. So we were having to do some things on the fly. Things that we had never practiced against. Owosso, it looked like they were running a halfcourt 2-2-1. Not a lot of teams run it — it was very unique. I was kind of pulling out things that I had done in the past against that offense. But really we put together on the fly a zone offense that we never really practiced.”
Trailing 29-20 entering the fourth quarter, Inman said he also switched up his defense and it paid off with junior guard Jordyn Lawrence coming up with some big steals. She scoring nine of her 12 points in the final frame. Durand senior center Jessica Winslow scored six of her eight points in the second half.
Samantha Leydig had eight rebounds for Durand. Rylee Remington had six boards, Izzy Konesny recorded four steals and Winslow had four rebounds.
“(Switching defenses) helped us but man, Owosso, they are tall and they put a lot of pressure on the ball and there were a couple of times where it didn’t look very good for us,” Inman said.
Durand opened the game with an 8-0 run, forcing an Owosso timeout with 4:13 left in the quarter. Spicer broke Owosso’s drought with a free throw 12 seconds later and the Trojans went on a run of their own, scoring seven straight points to end the frame.
Owosso went in front 13-8 in the second before Leydig finally got Durand back in the scoring column with a field goal. The Trojans led 15-12 halftime; that swelled to nine at the start of the fourth.
Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said there were plenty of positives to take away from the game. The first, he said, was Owosso’s resilience in coming back from an 8-0 deficit.
“I’m excited about how we responded to that,” Dwyer said. “It’s a punch to the body right out of the get-go, but our girls responded. Really, our defense sparked our turnaround. Once we can play some defense, then I think the rhythm allows us to get into an offensive set. I thought Spicer did a great job down low on their big (Jessica Winslow). We handled her.”
Owosso was able to get some good looks in the face of Durand’s zone defense, he said.
“We knew they were going to play a 2-3 pressure zone,” Dwyer said. “I thought we handled it for the most part. A couple of times I thought the girls got a little too excited, trying to force passes. I think we’ve got to learn how to finish games … I thought at the end, we were trying to win the game but we were playing not to lose.
DURAND SCORING: Sydney Leydig 4 2-4 13, Jordyn Lawrence 4 3-5 12, Izzy Konesny 0 2-4 2, Jade Garske 1 1-1 3, Jessica Winslow 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 8-14 38.
OWOSSO SCORING: Skotti Ball-Duley 4 1-2 9, Lexi Hemker 1 1-4 4, Reese Thayer 2 3-6 7, Kendall Anderson 1 0-2 2, Peyton Spicer 4 7-11 15. Totals 12 12-25 37.
