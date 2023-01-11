NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning captured a 54-43 road victory over New Lothrop on Wednesday, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and setting up a Friday night showdown for first-place bragging rights at home vs. Durand, which also stands 9-1 and 6-0 in league play.
New Lothrop (3-4, 2-4) led 9-1 in the early minutes but Chesaning soon found its game, taking a 30-26 lead by halftime and controlling the momentum in the final two frames.
Mason Struck, Chesaning’s 6-foot-6 junior forward, supplied a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Many of Struck’s points came off the fastbreak. Senior forward Reese Greenfelder scored 13 points including 10 in the third quarter, showcasing a number of power moves in the paint as Chesaning expanded its lead to six points. Evan List delivered 10 points with eight coming in the first half and added three steals while Lucas Powell scored eight.
Senior guard Ty Kohlmann paced New Lothrop, scoring 17 points for the Hornets. Alex Henige had 11 points, and Ryan Heslip scored nine on three triples.
Weigl said that Chesaning will enjoy the win, but the team knows it has another monster game coming up Friday vs. the Railroaders.
“You celebrate any conference win but then we have to concentrate on the next one and Durand is obviously really good,” Weigl said. “So all I know about that is that it’s going to be a great environment Friday night. It’s going to be an exciting high school basketball game and that’s what we try to do — provide the opportunity for the kids to play in those moments.”
New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons said the Hornets played strong throughout but made too many miscues on the offensive end.
“We really came out and competed well and played right with them for most of the way,” said Simons. “I thought we were very solid defensively as well but the difference in the game was at the offensive end. We played well in spurts, but we just had too many empty trips because of turnovers. That’s an area we really need to improve on moving forward.”
Kohlmann scored the game’s first points on a 3-pointer (his first of four).
The Hornets then got a free throw from Henige and another trey from Heslip and it was 7-0 New Lothrop. Greenfelder made one of two free throws to get Chesaning on the board with 3:04 left in the first quarter but Kohlmann scored again not long after to pad the lead to eight.
List nailed a 3-pointer for Chesaning with 2:04 to go in the initial stanza and the Indians were able to stay close when Eli Escamilla made a trey and List scored with one-second left in the period.
The Hornets led 15-11 after the first eight minutes, but Chesaning responded with a 19-11 second-quarter run, a 12-10 scoring advantage in the third quarter and a 12-7 finish in the fourth.
Weigl said his team takes pride in its defense. He was especially pleased with the job they did containing Kohlmann, who already has two 40-point outings this season.
“Kohlmann is a great scorer and we paid extra attention to him,” Weigl said. “I thought our guys picked up the intensity towards the end of the game.”
Greenfelder noted that Chesaning had dedicated a good amount of practice time to corralling the Hornets’ sharpshooter.
“Kohlmann is a really good shooter and all three years I’ve been playing, (he’s) always … hit those threes,” Greenfelder said. “We do a little more in practice and we have someone out there shooting threes. In the end, we had to go back to the basics. We’ve been in the 1-3-1 (zone) for three years.”
Despite being down at the break, New Lothrop tied the game at 34-apiece on a Kohlmann 3-pointer midway in the third quarter but after a Chesaning timeout, Greenfelder scored six straight points to make it 40-34 Indians.
“In the third and fourth quarters, Reese made some plays for us and that’s something he’s done throughout his whole career,” Weigl said. “He finds the ball and he’s got a nose for it and he got it done.”
Chesaning took a 42-36 lead into the fourth quarter and Struck scored six of his points in the final eight minutes to salt the game away.
“It’s a good win and stuff but we need to get back in practice tomorrow to get ready for a very good Durand team on Friday,” Struck said.
CHESANING SCORING: Eli Escamilla 1 2-2 5, Evan List 3 2-3 10, Mason Struck 8 2-2 18, Reese Greenfelder 6 1-6 13, Lucas Powell 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 7-13 54
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Jaden Curry 1 0-0 2, Ty Kohlmann 5 3-3 17, Alex Henige 3 3-4 11, Ryan Heslip 3 0-0 9, Ethan Birchmeier 1 0-2 2, Greg Henderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-9 43
