NEW LOTHROP — Chesaning captured a 54-43 road victory over New Lothrop on Wednesday, improving to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and setting up a Friday night showdown for first-place bragging rights at home vs. Durand, which also stands 9-1 and 6-0 in league play.

New Lothrop (3-4, 2-4) led 9-1 in the early minutes but Chesaning soon found its game, taking a 30-26 lead by halftime and controlling the momentum in the final two frames.

