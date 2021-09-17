FLINT TWP. — Owosso’s girls golf team lost to Goodrich Thursday at Flint Elks Country Club.
No team score was reported. Ellie Feldpausch topped the Trojans with a 49 and Elena de Miguel had a 65. Kate Easlick (75) and Ava Penrod (76) rounded out the Trojans’ scorecard.
