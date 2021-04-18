POTTERVILLE — Morrice won two games to claim the Potterville Invitational championship Saturday, including a seventh inning rally in the title game versus Potterville.
“We scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to win the championship game, so it was pretty exciting,” Morrice coach Gene Munro said of the 19-18 clincher.
In their first game, Morrice defeated Lansing Eastern by mercy rule, 22-4. The Orioles had 20 runs on 10 hits, and drew 13 walks. Abby Beem had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Sydney Wolff and Addison Hart each went two for two, and scored two runs, with two RBIs. Beem was the winning pitcher in the contest, giving up only two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Against Potterville in the championship, the Orioles combined for 16 hits and four walks.
Mackenzie Doerner went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Allison Buck was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Anna Gooding went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs while driving in three.
Zora Brewer went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, scoring two runs. Kaylee McGowan was 2-for-5 for five with three runs scored and one RBI. Wolff was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Alexis Brewer added two hits and two RBIs.
Brewer earned the win in game two, giving up nine earned runs and five walks while striking out two.
