ELSIE — Byron scored 24 straight points in the fourth quarter to pick up a key 30-14 come-from-behind victory Friday night at Ovid-Elsie.
Byron trailed 14-6 in the fourth when it stopped Ovid-Elsie on fourth down at the Marauder 39-yard line. Jack Selon’s 10-yard touchdown and Cole Staton’s two-point conversion with 8:41 left tied the game at 14. The Eagles (5-2, 5-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Casey Hatfield ran in a 15-yard TD with 7:43 to go to give Byron a 22-14 lead.
Selon sealed the game with 3:27 remaining with his third rushing score of the night. He finished with 164 yards on the ground — his fourth straight 100-yard game. He has rushed for 945 yards over the last four games.
Cooper Beard had 123 yards and two first-half rushing scores for Ovid-Elsie (3-4, 3-3 MMAC). Quarterback Aaron Hurst completed just 1 of 12 passes for five yards and an interception. Ovid-Elsie turned the ball over three times.
New Lothrop 42, Chesaning 0
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop shut down Chesaning 42-0 Friday night to move to 7-0 on the season.
Everything clicked for the Hornets (6-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) in what was a great showing for both the offense and defense. The Hornets held Chesaning to just 67 yards of offense.
It was a good bounce back game for Hornets quarterback Avery Moore, who missed last week with a hand injury. Moore was 7 of 11 passing for 210 yards and four touchdowns — three of which went to Julius Garza, who had 180 yards receiving on just three catches.
Dylan Shaydik ran for a 56-yard touchdown on his only carry, and Will Muron rushed four times for 53 yards and a TD. Muron also missed last week’s 58-14 win over Durand with an injury.
Chesaning fell to 2-5 on the year. Trent Devereaux ran for 42 yards on 15 carries, but completed just 5 of 18 passes for 12 yards.
Morrice 52, Flint International 0
FLINT — Quarterback Jonathan Carpenter ran for 130 yards and three TDs and Morrice shut out Flint International 52-0 Friday.
Shane Cole caught a 20-yard TD pass from Carpenter and also had a 1-yard scoring run for Morrice (7-0, 4-0 North Central Thumb Red). Jarrett Wood opened the game with a 90-yard kick-off return for touchdown for the Orioles.
Flint International fell to 4-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
Stockbridge 24, Perry 19
PERRY — Perry’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 24-19 homecoming loss Friday to Stockbridge.
Ramblers (3-4) quarterback Brody Crim had a rough night, going 4 of 13 for 71 yards and a touchdown to Anthony Lewis. The touchdown was Lewis’ only catch of the night; he finished with 25 yards. Jarred Warfle was a bright spot on offense, running for 182 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Kassa also had a good game in the loss, recording six tackles and a sack.
Montrose 42, Durand 14
MONTROSE — According to the Associated Press, Durand lost to Montrose 42-14 Friday night.
No details on the game were reported. With the loss Durand falls to 3-4 overall on and 2-4 in the MMAC.
Montrose improved to 6-1.
MORRICE 52, FLINT INTERNATIONAL 0
Morrice 20 24 8 0 — 52
FIA 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
MO: Jarrett Wood 90 kickoff return (Wood run), 11:48.
MO: Jonathan Carpenter 1 run (PAT failed), 6:39.
MO: Carpenter 1 run (PAT failed), 1:15.
Second Quarter
MO: Shane Cole 1 run (Carpenter run), 8:35.
MO: Cole 20 pass from Carpenter (Carpenter run), 4:20.
MO: Carpenter 34 run (Cole pass from Carpenter), 2:20.
Third Quarter
MO: Morrice scored on 5 run (Carpenter run), 4:53.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Morrice — Carpenter 130 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING: Morrice — Cole 1 TD.
Records: Morrice 7-0, 4-0 North Central Thumb 8-man League Red Division, Flint International 4-3, 2-1.
BYRON 30, OVID-ELSIE 14
Byron 6 0 0 24 — 30
Ovid-Elsie 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
O: Cooper Beard 37 yard rush (kick is good), 8:49
B: Jack Selon 57 yard rush (conversion no good), 8:27
Second Quarter
O: Cooper Beard 7 yard rush (kick is good), 9:55
Fourth Quarter
B: Jack Selon 10 yard rush (conversion rush by Cole Staton), 8:41
B: Casey Hatfield 15 yard rush (conversion pass Selon to Jacob Huhn), 7:43
B: Jack Selon 34 yard rush (conversion rush by Casey Hatfield), 3:27
TEAM STATISTICS
Byron O-E
First downs 9 9
Total yards 241 138
Rushes-yards 39-139 34-236
Passing 4-10-5 1-12-5
Penalties-yards 6-50 3-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ovid-Elsie — Cooper Beard 23-126, 2 TDs, Name rushes-yards. Byron — Jack Selon 21-147, 3 TDs
PASSING: Ovid-Elsie — Aaron Hurst 1-12-5-INT. Byron — Jack Selon 4-10-5
RECEIVING: Ovid-Elsie — Kyren Henning 1-5, Name rec-yards. Byron —Josh Green 2-10
DEFENSE: Ovid-Elsie — Kyren Henning 4, sack. Byron — Cole Stanton 8 tackles; Jacob Huhn 5.5, sack
Records: Ovid-Elsie 3-5 (3-3); Byron5-2 (5-1)
NEW LOTHROP 42, CHESANING 0
Chesaning 0 0 0 0 — 0
New Lothrop 28 14 0 0 — 42
First Quarter
N: Avery Moore pass to Will Muron 36 yards (kick is good), 10:01
N: Will Muron 33 yard rush (kick is good), 7:11
N: Avery Moore pass to Julius Garza 30 yards (kick is good), 4:21
N: Dylan Shaydik 56 yard rush (kick is good), 2:59
Second Quarter
N: Avery Moore pass to Julius Garza 90 yards (kick is good), 10:29
N: Avery Moore pass to Julius Garza 60 yards (kick is no good), 0:16
TEAM STATISTICS
Ches NL
First downs 5 12
Total yards 67 380
Rushes-yards 24-55 21-170
Passing 5-18-12 7-12-210
Penalties-yards 6-50 3-31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Lothrop — Dylan Shaydik 1-56, TD; Will Muron 4-53,TD. Chesaning — Trent Deveraux 15-42
PASSING: New Lothrop — Avery Moore 7-11-210-4 TDs. Chesaning — Trent Deveraux 5-18-12-INT
RECEIVING: New Lothrop — Julius Garza 3-180 3 TDs, Will Muron 1-36,TD. Chesaning — Ty Gross 2-12
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Justin Carnahan 5.5 tackles; Trevor Bishop 4.5 tackles,. Chesaning — Brenden Quackenbush 8 tackles; Garrett Quackenbush 5 tackles, sack.
Records: New Lothrop 7-0 (6-0); Chesaning 2-7 (1-7)
