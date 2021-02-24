CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and Sydney Gillett added 19 points as Corunna’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten Tuesday by downing Ortonville Brandon, 57-45.
Kira Patrick had eight points, six rebounds and five assists for Corunna (5-0, 4-0 Flint Metro Stars Division). Gillett added had five steals and six rebounds.
Gillett scored 12 of her points in the first half, while Toney scored 13 points in the second half.
Brandon (2-2, 2-2) got 12 points from Riley Abney. Ella Miller scored 11 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 3 0-0 8, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Toney 9 3-3 22, Sydnie Gillett 8 2-3 19, Skylar Alchin 1 0-0 2, Piper LePino 2 0-0 4.
Clio 32, Owosso 30
OWOSSO — Owosso’s comeback fell two points short to Clio, 32-30, Tuesday.
Reyn Tuttle scored 15 points for the Trojans (1-4 overall, 1-4 Flint Metro Stars). Alaynie Drury and Kendall Anderson each scored five points. The Trojans trailed by 10 at the start of the final quarter before rallying.
“The girls were able to get several defensive stops late but we were unable to get that last score to get even or take the lead,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said.
Clio improved to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
OWOSSO SCORING: Reyn Tuttle 6 2-2 15, Alaynie Drury 1 3-4 5, Kendall Anderson 1 3-5 5, Stella Passow 1 0-0 2, Skotti Ball-Duley 1 0-2 2, Peyton Spicer 0 1-2 1.
Fowler 40, Laingsburg 38
FOWLER — According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association website, Fowler edged Laingsburg, 40-38, Tuesday.
No other details were available at presstime.
The Wolfpack fell to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Fowler improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in league play, tied with Portland St. Patrick.
