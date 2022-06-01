PERRY — Hot bats and five shutout innings from junior right-hander Austin Kelley fueled an easy win for Durand on Tuesday as the Railroaders sidelined Bath 11-1 in six innings in a Division 3 district play-in game.
Kelley wasn’t overpowering — striking out just two against four walks — but he was able to induce plenty of weak contact, and his defense was stout behind him, allowing only one batted ball to land as a hit.
“I was just trying to throw strikes and my defense behind me was making good plays,” Kelley said. “All I was trying to do was just get them to hit the ball and I trusted my defense.”
Durand’s defense was clean except for one error in the sixth. Bath, however, was guilty of five miscues and the Railroaders were able to take advantage.
Sophomore right-hander Ben Hager pitched the sixth inning for Durand (14-12), giving up one hit, one walk and one run while striking out one in one inning pitched.
Despite the lopsided final margin, the game was scoreless for the first couple of innings. The Railroaders were off to the races after a five-run third, however.
David Martin initiated the rally for Durand, reaching on an infield single — one of two hits for him on the day. Two more Railroaders reached to bring up Brayden Kelley with the bases loaded. Kelley proceeded to earn an RBI the hard way: by getting plunked.
That brought up Carter Boisclair, who hit a two-run single off of Bath’s Jay Kreisler.
After the game Boisclair indicated that his base knock was an example hitting it where the defense isn’t.
“I saw there were two runners on base and there was a big gap. So I just sat back on it and shot it to the right side,” Boisclair said.
Another two-run single from Ty Fielder made it 5-0. From there, the Railroaders would add a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to wrap things up.
Austin Kelley, Brayden Kelley and Charlie Rawlins logged hits for Durand.
Both of the Bees’ hits came off the bat of catcher Lucas Malloy.
Bath starter Jay Kreisler pitched five innings and was charged with nine runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked two. Bath ends its season at 1-17.
Durand coach Mike Schubart was measured when assessing his team’s performance.
“We played alright,” Schubart said. “I thought our offense got going after the second inning. We started to put the ball in play. That little lefty (Kreisler), he had us out on the front foot a little bit early, but I thought that we made the necessary adjustments — our hitters did.”
Schubart was proud of his team’s defense, particularly the arc of improvement it’s been on.
“Actually we’ve been playing much better as the season has gone on, compared to where we started,” he said. “We’re an extremely young team. We don’t have one senior on the team.”
The win earned Durand a berth in Saturday’s district semifinal against a familiar foe: Perry.
Durand swept Perry, 6-1, 13-9, in a May 12 doubleheader in Perry. They’ll meet again on the same field Saturday. The victor will face the winner of Laingsburg-Byron for the district title.
Schubart is wary of using his team’s past success against the Ramblers to predict future outcomes. Perry brings in a 9-20 record, but that is very deceiving, he said.
“It’s always tough to beat a team three times,” Schubart said. “I know we’re going to see their best and we’re in their backyard. And I’m sure their whole team was watching us. Their coach (Lonney Norton) was sitting here and they’re probably going to be spending the next couple of days preparing for us.”
