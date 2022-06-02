BYRON — Byron’s Joey Seigle scored with 13:10 left in regulation to forge a 2-2 tie in Wednesday’s Division 4 district semifinal, but Bath scored twice in overtime to capture a 4-2 victory and earn a berth in Friday’s title game.
“I thought that Bath came out a little more aggressive in overtime,” Byron coach Greg Williams said. “We scored first in the game and we carried most of the first half. But their goal late in the first half changed the momentum. They came out a little stronger and we came out a little weaker.”
It was the second time the Bees (9-3-1) defeated the Eagles this season. Bath topped Byron 3-2 April 19.
The Bees moved on to Friday’s 5:30 p.m. district championship game against district host Laingsburg, a 6-3 winner over Montrose in Wednesday’s other game.
Pearl Schmidt gave Byron (8-8-2) a 1-0 lead with 27:44 left in the first half off a pass from Taylor Muzer.
Bath got the equalizer with 3:29 left in the first half as Aubri Torok scored. Just six minutes into the second half, Bath took a 2-1 lead on Lily Dilday’s goal.
That’s the way the game stood until Seigle was able to convert a shot off a corner kick. It was one of the few scoring opportunities that presented itself to Byron in the second half.
“I thought we were aggressive and we had tons of shots in the first half,” Williams said. “We didn’t finish on several of those and it cost us.”
After regulation, the teams played two 10-minute overtime sessions. Bath scored twice in the first 10-minute segment as Madison Grennell scored off a long shot with 3:48 left. Teammate Megan Cook padded the lead with at the 1:39 mark.
Bath, up 4-2, then needed to keep Byron off the board in the second 10-minute overtime session and did just that.
However the Eagles did have a good opportunity but Violet Schmidt’s penalty kick was stopped by the Bath goalkeeper, who had to go to her right.
Byron goalkeeper Mya Foster made 13 saves.
“For the most part, I think we were pretty evenly matched,” Williams said of the game. “And the score 4-2 doesn’t show you how close the game really was.”
While the season ended for Byron, Schmidt said the Eagles had nothing to feel ashamed about.
“We gave it everything we had, we always do, every game,” Schmidt said. “We never give up on it.”
