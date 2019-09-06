WEBBERVILLE — Morrice defeated defending league champion and rival Webberville 25-10, 25-18, 25-6 Thursday.
Jenna O’ Berry led the attack in the Orioles’ season opener with five aces and 11 assists, respectively. Macy Begole recorded a team-high eight kills and Jade Nanasy registered eight digs.
Katelyn Allen added five aces and four blocks for the Orioles.
Corunna downs Lake Fenton in three sets
CORUNNA — Elizabeth Norris led the way with seven aces, five kills and 14 assists as Corunna rolled past Lake Fenton Thursday, 25-14, 25-13, 25-12.
Hannah Hollister and Ellie Toney added five kills apiece, JaiLia Campos recorded nine digs and Lilly Bower added five aces for the Cavaliers.
With the win, Corunna improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Genesee Area Conference Red Division.
