Perry native Amber Shayler scored the winning run in a 12-11 Oakland Community College softball victory May 14 over Lakeland Community College during the NJCAA Great Lakes District B tournament.
Shayler was 3-for-4 in the contest. Her teammate, Alicia McConnell — also from Perry — was 1-for-4.
Oakland (31-13) went on to win the District B championship, beating Henry Ford Community College two games to one in the best-of-three championship series. No details on those games were available on the NJCAA website as of Wednesday.
OCC will play Louisburg in the NJCAA regionals on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg) and Aubrey Larner (Perry), Lansing CC — Mahoney went 2-for-4 and scored a run, but LCC fell 8-6 to Jackson College May 14 in an elimination game of the NJCAA Great Lakes District tournament. Larner was 0-for-1. The Stars had beat Jackson earlier in the day, with Mahoney swatting four hits and three RBIs. Larner again was 0-for-1. Jackson beat LCC 5-2 the first game of the three-game series; Mahoney went 1-for-3.
For the season, Mahoney batted .480 (71-for-148) with 52 RBIs and nine home runs. Larner hit .400 (8-for-20) with five RBIs and one homer.
Jessica Eva, Alma College (Morrice) — Eva went 0-for-2, but Alma beat Calvin University 5-1 May 14 in the second game of the MIAA championship series. However, the Orioles lost the deciding game 8-2. Eva hit .345 (10-for-35) with two RBIs and six stolen bases as a sophomore.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance was 2-for-4 and stole a base as the Falcons beat Western Michigan 3-1 in its season finale May 12. The redshirt freshman batted .376 (70-for-186) with nine RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Her 70 hits were the third-highest single-season total in program history. Her 29 career stolen bases ranks 11th.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Grand Valley completed an unbeaten run through the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament, beating Northwood 5-3 May 13 in the championship game. Hollister singled in a run during a three-run rally in the fifth inning that erased a 3-2 deficit. GVSU then beat Trevecca Nazarene 4-9 Thursday in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional. Hollister was 1-for-3.
GVSU (42-7) was set to face Indianapolis at 11 a.m. today in the Midwest Regional championship
BASEBALL
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett was credited with his first win of the season, tossing the first five innings in Davenport’s 16-1 win Sunday over Parkside. He gave up one run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Craig Rainey, Adrian College head coach (Owosso) — Adrian beat Kalamazoo 9-2 May 14 to advance to the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship series. Hope and Adrian began the best-of-three title series Wednesday and the Bulldogs came away with a 6-5 victory in 13 innings. Adrian punched its NCAA tournament ticket with a 19-6 rout in Game 2.
Keith Veale, Mt. Vernon Nazarene head coach (Owosso) — Mt. Vernon beat Northwestern Ohio 20-1 Tuesday on the second day of the NAIA Tournament. The Cougars were eliminated Wednesday after losing 5-3 to Tennessee Wesleyan.
TRACK AND FIELD
Hunter Berecz, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz took fifth in the shot put (16.96 meters) Sunday at the Grand Valley State Last Chance Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.