WEBBERVILLE — Ovid-Elsie’s bid for a perfect regular season came to an end Tuesday as Webberville edged the Marauders, 54-53.
After a missed Webberville free throw, the Marauders (17-1) had an opportunity for the win, but missed two shots in the waning seconds.
“We had to battle foul trouble,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “We were down 11 at halftime and battled back. Webberville is a real good team and they made their shots when they needed to. We had a couple of chances to win it at the end.”
Justin Moore scored 23 points for Ovid-Elsie on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor. Moore added 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Shayne Loynes scored 15 points and Aaron Hurst scored 10.
Webberville (14-4) featured Nate Walker’s 15 points.
Ovid-Elsie will play for the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title Friday at New Lothrop. The Hornets (12-1 MMAC) could earn a split by beating the Marauders (13-0 MMAC). The Marauders won the first matchup between the teams in December.
“We’re proud of what we have accomplished and we still have a lot to play for,” Latz said. “We just have to re-focus after this one.”
Morrice 73, Ashley 11
ASHLEY — Morrice hit 13 3-pointers and routed Ashley 73-11 Tuesday.
Hunter McGowan scored 19 points, making five 3-pointers for the Orioles (6-12). Kodie Kiczenski scored 18 points and sank four 3s. He also had six rebounds.
Owen Doerner added eight points. Morrice’s Caleb Rivers and Peyton Smith each handed out four assists.
Dillan Beebe and Grant Malek each had three points for Ashley (0-16).
Bendle 65, Byron 53
BYRON — Burton Bendle built a 19-point lead early and cruised past Byron 65-53 Tuesday.
Byron closed to within 32-28 at halftime before Bendle outscored the Eagles by 10 in the third quarter.
“I was happy with how we came back, but they made another run,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said.
Josh Green scored 17 points and Jacob Huhn had 12 for the Eagles (8-11). Braden Hoffman and Casey Hatfield each scored 10 points.
Byron (16-3) was led by Brian Britt’s 22 points.
SASA 72, Chesaning 55
SAGINAW — Chesaning lost 72-55 Tuesday at Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy, according to the Associated Press.
SASA rose to 9-9 overall. Chesaning fell to 7-9.
No details on the game were reported.
MORRICE 73, ASHLEY 11
MORRICE (6-12): Kolton Mortinsen 1 0-0 3, Hunter McGowan 7 0-0 19, Todd Nanasy 1 0-0 3, Caleb Nanasy 1 0-0 2, Caden Mortinsen 1 0-0 2, Evan McPherson 2 0-0 4, Shane Cole 2 0-0 4, Kodie Kiczenski 7 0-0 18, Peyton Smith 2 1-4 5, Owen Doerner 2 3-4 8, Jade Nanasy 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 4-6 73.
ASHLEY (0-16): Totals: 3 4-12 11.
Morrice 17 28 12 16 — 73
Ashley 1 3 3 4 — 11
3-Point Goals: Ashley 1. Morrice 13 (Hunter McGowan 5, Kodie Kiczenski 4, Kolton Mortinsen 1,Todd Nanasy 1, Owen Doerner 1, Jack Nanasy 1). Rebounds: Morrice (Kiczenski 6).
WEBBERVILLE 54, OVID-ELSIE 53
OVID-ELSIE (17-1): Shayne Loynes 6 1-3 15, Jackson Thornton 2 1-5 5, Cal Byrnes 0 0-0 0, Kryen Henning 0 0-0 0, Justin Moore 8 6-8 23, Aaron Hurst 3 2-2 10, Dylan Carman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-18 53.
WEBBERVILLE (14-4): Totals: 22 5-8 54.
O-E 16 8 11 18 — 53
Webberville 10 25 7 12 — 54
3-Point Goals: Webberville 5. Ovid-Elsie 5 (Loynes 2, Moore 1, Hurst 2). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 28 (Moore 12, Thornton 6, Hurst 4). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Webberville 14. Ovid-Elsie 13. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 11 (Byrnes 3, Moore 3). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 11 (Byrnes 4, Moore 3). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 1 (Moore 1). Turnovers: Ovid-Elsie 8.
BENDLE 65, BYRON 53
BENDLE (16-3): Brian Britt 10 2-3 22. Totals: 25 12-17 65.
BYRON (8-10): Josh Green 6 2-4 17, Jack Selon 1 0-0 2, Braden Hoffman 3 4-4 10, Casey Hatfield 4 2-2 10, Jacob Huhn 4 1-2 12, Caleb Oliver 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 9-12 53.
Bendle 19 13 19 14 — 65
Byron 5 23 9 16 — 53
3-Point Goals: Byron 6 (Green 3, Huhn 3). Bendle 3. Rebounds: Byron 26 (Hatfield 8, Huhn 8). Assists: Byron 11 (Green 4, Hoffman 4). Steals: Byron 5 (Miller 2, Green 2). Blocked Shots: Byron 2.
