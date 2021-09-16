FENTON — Flint Metro League leader Fenton defeated Owosso, 8-0, Wednesday in boys tennis.
Singles action found Sheldon Hand topping Jay Tuttle, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Brott defeating Drew Mofield, 6-0, 6-0; Remy Book beating Zach Warth, 6-0, 6-1; and Ian Mills besting Connor Stechschulte, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the Tigers also swept the Trojans as Nate Dymond and Gavin Stuber conquered Carter Kline and Harrison Ketchum, 6-2, 6-2; Trey Hajec and Benny Burke defeated Desiree Mofield and Lucas Crane, 6-3, 6-0; Noah Gurnsey and Isaac Gurnsey beat Keanan Springer and Aaron Jafri, 6-2, 6-1; and Zach Michelson and Tate Webb downed David Neese and Nick Nidiffer 6-1, 6-0.
