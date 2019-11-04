A look at volleyball districts involving area teams, which begins with first-round play tonight.
Division 2
District 37 at Stanton Central Montcalm
Area Teams: Ovid Elsie (2-5 in conference play)
Schedule: Tonight — Shepherd vs. Belding, 5:30 p.m.; Ovid-Elsie vs. Central Montcalm, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Ionia vs. Shepherd/Belding winner, 5:30 p.m.; Alma vs. O-E/Cent. Montcalm winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Ovid-Elsie faces a tough challenge playing host Central Montcalm in their opening matchup. Given their struggles this year, it might be a short-lived district experience for the Marauders.
District 40 at Mt. Morris
Area Teams: Corunna (24-9-6), Chesaning (9-8-2), Owosso 12-27-3.
Schedule: Tonight — Corunna vs. Mt. Morris, 5:30 p.m.; Chesaning vs. Flint Hamady, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Clio vs. Chesaning/Hamady winner, 5:30 p.m.; Owosso vs. Mt. Morris/Corunna winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Championship, 6 p.m.
Outlook: Corunna has followed up last season’s trip to the state semifinals with another impressive season. Corunna just missed the top 10 rankings for Division 2, currently listed as an honorable mention by the Michigan Volleyball Coaches Association. The Cavaliers’ postseason experience should be a great asset going forward. Their strongest challenge in this district will likely come from Mt. Morris, a perennially strong program.
Chesaning has had an up-and-down season, so its postseason success depends on which team shows up on game night. If Chesaning can put together two good games it’ll still be tough to take down Corunna.
Owosso has made significant strides after just two wins in 2018, posting double-digit victories. The Trojans, who have a bye, will likely face off against a Corunna team that is not only one year removed from a deep postseason run, but also beat the Trojans twice this season.
District 51 at Perry
Area Teams: Perry, Durand
Schedule: Tonight: Chelsea vs. Fowlerville, 5 p.m.; Perry vs. Haslett, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Williamston vs. Chelsea/Fowlerville winner, 5 p.m.; Durand vs. Haslett/Perry winner, 6:15 p.m. Thursday — Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Outlook: Perry has struggled this season both in and out of conference play. First-year head coach Sarah Stevens might use this postseason as a building block for years to come. Durand has proven they have upset potential, defeating conference rival Byron earlier this fall.
Division 3
District 84 at Dansville
Area Teams: Laingsburg
Schedule: Tuesday: Bath vs. Leslie, 5 p.m.; Laingsburg vs. Stockbridge, 5 p.m.; Thursday — Potterville vs. Bath/Leslie winner, 5 p.m.; Dansville vs. Laingsburg/Stockbridge winner, 7 p.m. Saturday — Championship, 10 a.m.
Outlook: Laingsburg fields a veteran-heavy squad that features eight seniors and seven juniors. The Wolfpack hopes that experience translates into a district run. If they can get out of the first round two familiar foes stand in the way of their district title hopes in Bath and Dansville. While Laingsburg wasn’t able to beat Bath and Dansville during the regular season — losing to both in five sets — maybe the Wolfpack can prevail in a postseason revenge match.
District 94 at Byron
Area Teams: Byron (21-14-2)
Schedule: Today — Byron vs. Flint Beecher, 5 p.m. Wednesday — Burton Atherton vs. Burton Bendle, 5 p.m.; Burton Bentley vs. Byron/Beecher winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Championship, 6 p.m.
District 95 at Reese
Area Teams: New Lothrop (21-17-3)
Schedule: Tonight — New Lothrop vs. Reese, 7 p.m. Wednesday: St. Charles vs. Montrose, 5:30 p.m.; Valley Lutheran vs. New Lothrop/Reese winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Outlook: New Lothrop had a good October, going 4-2-2 on the month. Being a shorter team, New Lothrop may have some difficulty against a taller squad like Reese.
Division 4
District 120 at Webberville
Area Teams: Morrice (10-4 in conference play)
Schedule: Tonight — Webberville vs. Marshall Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Lansing Christian vs. Starr Albion Prep, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Webberville/Marshall winner vs. Morrice, 5:30 p.m.; Lansing Christian/Starr winner vs. Bellevue, 7 p.m. Friday — Championship, 6 p.m.
Outlook: After an up-and-down start, Morrice went on a bit of a hot streak late in October which was enough to propel the Orioles to second place in the Genesee Area Conference. If the Orioles can keep that up it could be the start of a successful postseason run.
