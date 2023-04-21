PERRY — Laingsburg’s baseball team, which captured a Division 3 district championship a year ago, looks to be tough again in 2023.
The Wolfpack stormed to 10-0 overall by sweeping host Perry, 10-0 and 7-3, Friday.
Lefthander Dominic Garcia pitched a 3-hit shutout in Game 1 which spanned five innings due to the mercy rule. Ty Randall batted 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI. Jackson Audretsch had a two-run single in the second inning and Laingsburg’s pitching and defense did much of the rest.
Game 2 was not quite as easy for the Wolfpack. Perry broke a 1-1 tie with a single run in the third as Joey McGraw-Allen laced a single, stole second base and scored on a wild throw.
However, in the top of the fourth, Laingsburg erased the 2-1 deficit by scoring three runs. A wild pitch tied the game at 2-apiece and then Emillio Garcia chopped a two-out single up the middle to give the Wolfpack a 3-2 lead. Randall drove in another run when Perry committed an error.
Randall finished the day 6-for-8 with three RBIs.
“I definitely put on more weight during the off-season and summer,” the junior shortstop/pitcher said. “I’ve been lifting with one of my buddies, Cam, and we go everyday almost just going after each other. It finally shows out on the field.”
Randall said that Laingsburg will be tested Thursday during a key CMAC doubleheader at home vs. Fowler.
“Fowler should be a really good test for us, they have a really good team,” Randall said.
Randall’s father — Laingsburg head coach Todd Randall said that his team passed a test Friday. They faced some adversity in Game 2 while trailing entering the fourth inning. It was something they hadn’t really experienced up to this point in the season.
“We preached to them all year that we want to grow and you do that facing adversity and being tested,” the coach said. “And we were tested today and I think we learned a lot.”
Coach Randall said he know going into the season his team was stocked with good pitching but the way the team is hitting and fielding are added bonuses.
“We are going to live by our pitching but right now we’re getting additional run support which is huge,” the coach said. “It gains confidence on the mound for the pitchers, knowing that they can go out there with a one-run, two-run lead and we can just continue to build on it.”
Garcia gave up two hits to Perry in the first inning of Game 1 — off the bats of McGraw-Allen and Tristan Krupp — but said he found his rhythm soon after.
“I have a group of guys behind me, settling me down,” Garcia said. “They made sure I was collected and calm so I could proceed. Without them, I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did. Those guys are really solid all around.”
Garcia credited his fastball as behing his best pitch on Friday.
“I had it working today,” the southpaw said. “I was hitting my spots and I was able to paint my corners. Fastball was working.”
In Game 2, righthander Brock Johnston worked 62/3 innings for Laingsburg. He gave up three hits and three runs while striking out four and walking two.
Cam Ballard came in and got the final out, a slow bounder to Randall, who made a good play for the final out.
“Offensively (Ty) pounded the baseball really well and defensively he made a lot of plays,” said his father/coach. “He has a lot of range and he’s becoming a nice leader for us.”
Ty Randall had three more hhits and another RBI.
Perry’s McGraw-Allen started and took the loss. He worked the first 31/3 innings and was charged with four runs and three hits. He struck out two and walked three. Tristan Krupp came on in relief and worked the rest of the way. He gave up three runs and four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Perry head coach Lonney Norton said the Ramblers played the best team they have yet faced this season and the doubleheader will be good for his club, even though it lost twice.
“This was our best test yet, absolutely and we hit the ball well — it just didn’t fall for us,” Norton said. “That’s the best day of hitting — as far as making contact with the ball — that we’ve had all season. We’ll build on this and we’ve got some big league games coming up next week. This is going to be a break-through year for us and we’re going to make things happen.”
Perry’s hits were singles by Michael Werner, Memphis Schrauben and McGraw-Allen.
A few errors and walks came back to haunt the Ramblers, Norton said.
“We had a few errors and walks that we shouldn’t have had,” Norton said.
When asked about the positives, Norton said two players stood out the most.
“Joey and Tristan were probably our guys today,” Norton said. “They have been so far and they will be all year. Those are our can-do count-on guys. Joey is having a great season at the plate — he was batting over .500 coming in. Oh man does he get on base. He’s leading the team in runs, he’s leading the team in doubles and he’s leading the team in on-base percentage.”
Since it was not a league doubleheader, Perry did not pitch its ace on Friday — Jylon Peek — but Norton said it’s possible he could face Laingsburg again in the districts.
And he could face Laingsburg’s ace, Ty Randall. Both have pitched no-hitters this season.
The Ramblers currently stand 1-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
