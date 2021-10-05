SWARTZ CREEK — Swartz Creek captured a 1-0 boys soccer win Monday in an unexpected home contest for the Dragons.
The Dragons (2-6-1 Flint Metro League) scored the lone goal in the first half, according to Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Corunna, but was moved to Swartz Creek due to wet field conditions.
“(They) poked one in after a scramble in front of the Cavs’ goal,” Gregoricka said by email. “(We) continued to play hard in the second half.”
A red card in the second half forced the Dragons to play with 10 players, but the Cavaliers (0-7-1 Flint Metro League) couldn’t get the equalizer in the final 10 minutes.
Corunna is scheduled to play its final regular-season game Wednesday at Linden.
