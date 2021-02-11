OWOSSO — Reyn Tuttle scored a team-high 15 points with six rebounds as Owosso defeated Flint Kearsley 48-35 in the Trojans’ season opener Wednesday.
While COVID-19 concerns delayed the start of the girls basketball season by two months, Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said his team came out with good intensity.
“It was a good way to get our feet wet,” Dwyer said. “I don’t think you really know what kind of team you have until you play the opener … We have a nice mix of seniors with underclassmen and you expect some growing pains and you expect some flaws to start out. I think we are a much more balanced team than we have been in recent years.”
Tuttle’s 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the first quarter gave Owosso a 5-3 lead and the Trojans never trailed again.
Tuttle said it was the type of start Owosso was hoping for after going just 2-19 last season. Kearsley beat Owosso 58-37 in the teams’ only matchup a year ago.
“We had to slow it down on offense,” the senior forward said. “We knew they had two really good guards. It’s just an exciting win and a great way to start. It was just great to play basketball. I think we’ll be on an upward climb the next four years.”
Owosso also got a double-double from freshman forward Peyton Spicer in her first varsity game. Spicer finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“We played with a lot of intensity and we’re looking forward to games like this the rest of the season,” Spicer said.
Dwyer said Spicer was active on both ends of the floor.
“She really set the tone — especially when we have somebody like that who can eliminate a dribble drive to the basket (by the opposition),” Dwyer said.
Kearsley (0-2) was led by 11 points from guard Saniaa Walker.
Tuttle scored seven points in the first quarter as Owosso took an 11-5 lead. Back-to-back baskets by Spicer gave Owosso a 15-5 lead early in the second, but Kearsley stayed close and trailed just 19-16 at halftime.
The Trojans took control with a 19-4 third quarter scoring advantage. Spicer’s rebound put-back basket, Tuttle’s driving hoop and Lexi Hemker’s 3-pointer made it 26-16 a minute-and-a-half into the third. Tuttle’s baseline basket and another Spicer rebound put-back score made it 30-16 Trojans.
Kearsley never threatened after that.
Hemker finished with five points, while Stella Passow, Alaynie Drury and Skotti Ball-Duley each scored four.
The 48 points scored were the most points scored by the Trojans in more than two years. The last time Owosso exceeded 48 points came on Jan. 25, 2019, when it beat Linden 50-25.
