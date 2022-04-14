CORUNNA — The Corunna boys track and field team, winning 16 of 17 events, easily cruised past Lake Fenton, 114 1/2-22 1/2, Wednesday to open its Flint Metro League campaign in winning fashion.
Wyatt Bower won the long jump (21 feet, 8 inches) and the 100-meter dash (11.73 seconds), while Logan Roka was first in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 52.81 seconds) and the 800 run (2:10.88).Jaden Herrick won the 200 dash (24.09) and 110 hurdles (15.97).
Other individual winners were Nick Strauch (400 dash, 53.37), Brock Herrick (300 hurdles (44.11), Dante Dunkin (shot put, 45-7), Xavier Anderson (discus, 119-4), Jaden Edington (high jump 5-8) and Andrew Tucker (pole vault, 9-0).
The Cavaliers also won all four relays: The 400 with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos, Colin Lavery and Bower (45.84); the 800 with D’Angelo Campos, Joaquin Campos, Herrick and Bower (1:35.36); the 1,600 with Grant Kerry, Luke Tuller, Lucas Kuran and Nick Strauch (3:44.79); and the 3,200 with Kerry, Tuller, Jaxson Strauch and Roka (9:06.15).
Owosso 89, Brandon 48
OWOSSO — Mason Brecht, Jack Smith and Tyler Hufnagel all won two solo events to lead the Owosso boys track team past Brandon, 89-48, Wednesday in Flint Metro League action.
Brecht won the 100-meter dash (11.87 seconds) and 200 dash (24.19) and Jack Smith topped the 1,600 run (5:07.70) and 3,200 run (11:06.30). Hufnagel won both the 110 hurdles (16.94) and 300 hurdles (45.46).
Other solo winners for the Trojans were Simon Erfourth (800 run, 2:28.52), Isaac Williams (shot put, 37-10), Seth Hintz (discus, 109-6), Tristen Hoy Johnson (high jump, 5-10) and Gavin Fedewa (pole vault, 8-6).
Owosso won the 400 relay with Brecht, Matthew Shattuck, Hufnagel and Gavin Mecomber (47.36).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Corunna 78 1/2, Lk. Fenton 58 1/2
CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims was a four-time winner and the Corunna girls track and field team opened its Flint Metro League campaign Wednesday with a 78 1/2-58 1/2 victory over visiting Lake Fenton.
Sims had three solo victories — topping the 100-meter dash (14.21 seconds), 200 dash (28.92) and the long jump (16-2). The junior also teamed up with Ashlee Napier, Josalyn Stratton and Aubrey Rosser to win the 400 relay in 54.33.
Ellie Toney of Corunna won both the discus (96 feet even) and shot put (31-1). Other solo winners for the Cavaliers were Tatum Galbavi (800 run, 2:50.14), Jade Evans (300 hurdles, 53.87) and Charlize Gross (pole vault, 7-6).
Corunna also won the 1,600 relay with Mackayla Davis, Evans, Samirrah Dodge and Mikayla Wachowicz (4:53.76).
Owosso 75, Brandon 62
OWOSSO — Libby Summerland won the 100-meter dash (14.45 seconds), the 200 dash (29.74) and the 400 dash (1:04.07) to lead the Owosso girls track and field team past Brandon, 75-62, Wednesday.
Peyton Spicer won both the shot put (27-5) and high jump (4-10) for Owosso.
The Trojans received additional solo wins from Julionna West (800 run, 2:50.07), Emma Johnson (3200 run, 15:37.83) and Kyle Bermudez (100 hurdles, 19.37).
Owosso won the 400 relay with Michaela Nichols, Claire Agnew, Bermudez and Zayda Bentley (56.34); the 1600 relay with Agnew, Nichols, Mira Sivulka and Bentley (4:50.07); and the 3200 relay with Sivulka, Johnson, West and Josie Jenkinson (12:32.56).
Agnew cleared 10 feet even in the pole vault but had to settle for second place as Allison Shelton of Brandon cleared 10-3.
