CORUNNA — Collin Thompson pitched a 6-hitter through all seven innings and Corunna’s baseball team beat Brandon 10-4 Monday to improve to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in the Flint Metro League.
The teams played just one game Monday and the Cavaliers will travel to Ortonville Wednesday for a league doubleheader.
Corunna outhit the visitors 12-6 and Thompson struck out three and walked one. He gave up two earned runs.
The Cavaliers’ Decklan Davis stroked three hits in four trips to the plate. Braden Andrejack had a double and a single and three RBI while Parker Isham drove in two runs and had two singles. Logan Vowell tripled and singled and Colby Ardelean also had two hits with one RBI. Peyton TerMeer had one hit and one RBI.
Thompson delivered 78 pitches with 56 of them going for strikes.
CORUNNA — Addy Henry struck out 10 and did not walk a batter to lead Corunna past Brandon, 3-2, Monday in the first game of a scheduled softball doubleheader.
Game 2 was called in the bottom of the first inning due to rain with the Cavaliers leading 10-0.
Carly Pavka batted 3-for-4 in Game 1 for the Cavaliers while Maddie Shuster had two singles.
Henry’s pitching performance spanned all seven innings. She permitted five hits and one earned run.
ORTONVILLE — Brandon edged Corunna 1-0 Monday in girls varsity soccer action played in the rain and snow..
It was the Cavaliers’ second consecutive 1-0 loss in the Flint Metro League.
Corunna got an outstanding save from defender Alex Granville in the first half.
The Blackhawks’ lone goal came with 4 minutes left in the first half.
In the second half, the weather worsened and each team was scoreless.
Brandon improved t0 3-3 in the Flint Metro while Corunna fell to 1-5 in league action.
LINDEN — Lake Fenton defeated Owosso, 8-0, Monday.
The Trojans fell to 1-5 in the Flint Metro League while the Blue Devils improved to 4-1-1 in league action.
Lake Fenton dominated play, said Owosso coach Chris Bird.
“Our opponent controlled play during the entire team,” said the coach. “They had numerous shooting opportunities within the 6-yard area, converting on six of them. We tracked the Lake Fenton players into the bux but had difficulty playing physical enough to keep them off the ball. Leah Miller and Sophie Brown showed solid hustle in the midfield.”
