DELHI CHARTER TWP. — The strategy of Byron head coach Greg Williams has been to substitute Justin Frye for regular starting goalkeeper Billy Bailey whenever the Eagles are in a penalty-kick shootout.
So it was no surprise when Williams made the move Tuesday with Byron’s Division 4 district semifinal against Genesee Christian headed to that scenario after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods ended in a 2-2 draw.
“Justin Frye brings a little athleticism to the position,” Williams said. “So we put him in there. He has a little better read on the PKs.”
The move paid off.
With the shootout tied at 3, Frye — who was also the Eagles’ fifth shooter — stopped a Genesee Christian shot to the center of the net, then scored the game-winner into the left side of the net to give a 4-3 edge in the shootout and a 3-2 victory.
“I put it exactly to where I was aiming — to my left and the goalie’s right,” Frye said. “We just battled it out. Our goal is to win districts and we’re just putting everything forward. Our coach is doing everything for us to get that far.
“We practice (shootouts) and we know how to hit our spots. It just worked out for us I guess.”
The Eagles earned a spot in Friday’s 7 p.m. district championship game against host Lansing Christian (12-5), which beat Dansville 2-1 in the late semifinal Tuesday.
Both Byron and Genesee Christian converted their opening two shootout attempts as James Miller and Mason Stark converted for the Eagles. Each team failed on their third shots and scored on their fourth, with Caleb Joslin converting for Byron.
Frye, a senior forward who also plays attacking midfielder or defense when called upon, then came up with his critical stop and game-winning shot. Afterward, he was mobbed by his teammates.
Williams said he felt good heading into the shootout.
“We’ve been there a lot,” Williams said. “It’s like every year. Last year we were in overtime against Bath in the districts. We were part of that and were in a shootout. So our kids have been there. And I knew I had a really solid first four. Caleb Joslin stepped up as my No. 5 kicker and did a good job.”
Byron improved to 17-3 overall. Genesee Christian fell to 6-8-4.
“(Genesee Christian) played a heck of a game,” Williams said. “I think they came out and played strong and I think possession was probably 50-50 most of the game. They benefitted from a (penalty kick) that should have been a PK. And our kids just kept playing hard and that’s all you can do. Play hard and let the ball fall where it falls.”
Genesee Christian enjoyed an 11-6 edge in shots on goal during regulation and the first two overtime periods. The Soldiers’ Andrew Houle scored in the game’s 11th minute to make it 1-0.
Byron’s Dawson Kaars scored off a rebound from a James Miller shot 7:13 left in the first half to tie it. It was his first career goal.
Houle gave Genesee Christian a 2-1 lead when he converted a penalty kick with 29:28 left in the second half. Miller tied it up again with an unassisted blast to the left corner of the net with 22:53 left in regulation, his 28th goal of the season.
No shots on goal were taken by either team in the first overtime period and each team just had one on net in the second.
Bailey, who started in goal and played through the end of the second overtime, made nine saves for Byron.
“They are definitely better than their record,” Miller said. “They played a lot of the harder schools. It was definitely a challenge for us. But we were able to pull it through and get the win.”
Byron, which won the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title, has a chance for some more hardware Friday — and make a little history along the way. A district title would be the school’s first in boys soccer. The school began fielding a team at the varsity level in 2015.
“I give us a chance at anything,” Williams said. “This team is an incredible team when they play like they are supposed to.”
