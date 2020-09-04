MARSHALL — Lakewood placed three golfers in the top 10 to win Wednesday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference jamboree at The Medalist.
Laingsburg’s Grace Elfring posted the low score of the day, firing a 51. Perry, which was second behind Lakewood, was led by a 56 from Jackie Mattison and a 61 from Olivia Leitelf.
The Ramblers finished with 254 total strokes, 10 behind the Vikings. Olivet was third at 255 and Laingsburg was fourth with 273.
