Cream of the MMAC, O-E’s Wittenberg nabs top All-Area golf honors

CLAY WITTENBERG

ELSIE — Consistency is a valuable commodity in pretty much every sport, but it is especially key in golf, where the slightest hitch in a player’s swing can leave their whole game in shambles.

This year, nobody was more consistent in the area on the links than Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Wittenberg who averaged an area-best 42 per nine holes and 85 over 18 to earn Argus-Press All-Area Golfer of the Year honors.

