Cream of the MMAC, O-E’s Wittenberg nabs top All-Area golf honors

ELSIE — Consistency is a valuable commodity in pretty much every sport, but it is especially key in golf, where the slightest hitch in a player’s swing can leave their whole game in shambles.
This year, nobody was more consistent in the area on the links than Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Wittenberg who averaged an area-best 42 per nine holes and 85 over 18 to earn Argus-Press All-Area Golfer of the Year honors.
“Clay really stepped up as a leader for us this year after we graduated five seniors from last year’s team,” said Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz. “He worked really hard at his game in the offseason and you could tell.”
Wittenberg nearly qualified for the Division 3 state finals but fell three shots short. The senior finished with an 87 at Hawk Hollow in Bath.
“I had a pretty good round and I did pretty well,” Wittenberg said. “But I came three shots short of qualifying. Other than that, it was a good day.”
Latz said the senior made a gallant effort near the end of his round to make a bid for the state tournament.
“He had a birdie on the 17th hole at the regionals to get within one shot of qualifying as an individual,” Latz said. “He has done a tremendous job in setting an example for our younger golfers.”
If there was one area that Wittenberg improved on the most, it was his short game.
“My chipping and my putting were a little more consistent this season,” Wittenberg said.
Wittenberg’s best 18-hole score this season was an 82 at the Viking Invitational hosted by Saginaw Swan Valley at Valley View Golf Course.
His best nine-hole score was a 38 this season.
Wittenberg placed fifth at the Alma Panther Classic with a round of 89.
Perhaps his biggest highlight of the season, came at Willow Brook Golf Course, where he logged an eagle to help Ovid-Elsie apture a hard-fought, 183-191 victory over Byron.
“That eagle was a pretty big shot — it was pretty close at the time and it put us ahead,” Wittenberg said. “I was able to get on the green in two on a par 5. I had about a 15-foot putt left and I put it in.”
Some might consider Wittenberg’s golf accomplishments to be the least part of his athletic legacy at O-E.
A three-sport standout, Wittenberg has been All-Area first-teamer in basketball and football as well. A talented linebacker and gritty receiver, Wittenberg made more than 100 tackles and caught 26 balls for 454 yards and six touchdowns last fall. On the hardwood, he was the centerpiece of the MMAC co-champion Marauders, averaging 16.6 points per game.
But golf also holds a special place for Wittenberg, who averaged a 44 a year ago.
He helped the Marauders craft a 5-1-1 mark in the MMAC in golf this spring and Ovid-Elsie finished third in the overall league standings.
2023 Argus-Press All-Area Boys Golf Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie
The Ovid-Elsie senior was the No. 1 golfer in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with 94 points and delivered the lowest area scoring average for both nine holes (42) and 18 holes (85) this season. The two-time first-team all-MMAC golfer came within three shots of qualifying for the Division 3 state finals. Wittenberg tied for second at the MMAC Postseason Tournament and placed third at the MMAC Preseason Tournament. He shot an 82 to place second at the Saginaw Swan Valley Gof Invitational at Valley View Golf Course May 15 and carded an 87 to place 17th at the Division 3 regionals at Hawk Hollow Golf Course in Bath.
FIRST TEAM
Jon Mazza, Owosso
Mazza earned first team all-Flint Metro League distinction for the second straight season. Mazza finished as the No. 3 golfer in the conference after placing eighth a year ago. He averaged a 43.5 for nine holes and 86.7 for 18 holes. Mazza scored in every match this season, carding a season-low 39 vs. Goodrich. Mazza shot an 80 round at the Flint Metro Championships (41-39. Mazza shot a 93 round at the Division 2 regionals at Timber Ridge in East Lansing, placing 50th.
Braylen Brown, Byron
Brown finished as the No. 2 overall golfer in the MMAC with 91 points. He was first at the MMAC Preseason Tournament by carding an 86. Brown tied for second at the MMAC Postseason Tournament at The Emerald in St. Johns with a 94. The freshman missed qualifying for the state meet by just one stroke. He shot an 86 to finish 10th at the Division 4 regional at Pine River Country Club in Alma.
Dominic Kline, Ovid-Elsie
Kline had the third highest number of points in the MMAC as the first-teamer totaled 81.5 points. Kline shot a round of 86 at the Division 3 regionals at Hawk Hollow in Bath, placing 15th. Kline added an 87 at the Swan Valley Viking Invitational. The junior tied for second at the MMAC Postseason Tournament (94) and finished sixth at the MMAC Preseason Tournament (93). Kline’s nine-hole average was a 42 and his 18-hole average was an 86.
Tyler Webb, Perry
The Rambler senior made first-team all-GLAC distinction and was a member of the Dick’s Sporting Goods All-Tournament Team after delivering an area-best 85 round and tying for 14th place. He averaged 44.9 per nine holes and averaged 90.2 for 18 holes. Webb finished 29th at the Division 3 regionals at Hawk Hollow with a 93 round.
Jake Essenberg, Laingsburg
Essenberg, a senior, averaged a 42 for nine holes and an 87 for 18. He captured all-CMAC honors for the Wolfpack. Essenberg placed 20th at the Division 3 regionals at Hawk Hollow in Bath, shooting a round of 89.
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Dahl, Owosso
Dahl averaged a 46 for nine holes and delivered an 85.7 average for 18. He captured Flint Metro League second team honors and finished in the No. 14 position. The junior led Owosso at the Division 2 regionals at Timber Ridge in East Lansing, placing 12th with an 84. He missed qualifying for the state finals by five shots.
Ethan Gray, Byron
The MMAC first-team golfer placed fourth overall in the conference with 74.5 points. Gray placed second at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with an 87 round. He was ninth at the MMAC Postseason Tournament with a 98. The junior finished 22nd at the Division 4 regional at Pine River Country Club in Alma with a 93.
Cole Noonan, New Lothrop
Noonan captured first-team all-MMAC honors while finishing No. 5 in league play. Noonan tied for second at the MMAC Postseason Tournament at The Emerald with a 94. Noonan placed eighth at the MMAC Preseason Tournament, shooting a 97. He was 49th at the Division 4 regionals.
Mason Pancheck, Durand
The senior captured first-team all-MMAC honors while averaging 44.1 for nine holes in his first season of varsity golf. Pancheck, overcoming major shoulder surgery, tied for fourth overall at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with a 92. He placed 59th at the Division 3 regionals.
Eli Woodruff, Laingsburg
Woodruff was named Laingsburg’s Most Valuable Player. The all-CMAC senior golfer posted a 44 average over nine holes and an 88 for 18. He tied for 22nd at the Division 3 regionals at Bath with a 91.
Honorable Mention
Brevin Boilore, Corunna
D.J. Jenks, Perry
Kevin Heslip, New Lothrop
Grayson Orr, New Lothrop
Kyle Stroub, Durand
Connor Hovis, Durand
Quinton Everett, Chesaning
Justin Lange, Chesaning
Blake Hoerner, Chesaning
Seth Sivak, Laingsburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.