PERRY — Perry boys basketball coach Mike Shauver said senior point guard C.J. King contributes in every facet of the game, but his best quality is his leadership.
“I would say he’s the best leader I’ve coached in my 10 years here,” Shauver said. “He plays hard. I’ve had some guys who have played hard, but C.J. might be the hardest player I’ve ever coached. He never stops — whether in practice or in a game. It’s always the same effort.”
King, now in his fourth season of varsity basketball, has helped the Ramblers craft a 31-12 record over that span — including a Greater Lansing Athletic Conference title last winter. King averaged 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.1 steals as Perry finished 15-5 overall and 10-2 in the GLAC.
He is averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 rebounds so far this season as Perry has opened with a 2-1 record (1-0 GLAC).
King said his role is to make Perry go.
“I’m the court manager,” King said. “I just try to bring all of my energy to the team. I take a lot of pride in my court vision.”
King has 132 career steals, which ranks him second all-time at Perry. King had a single-game school-record of nine against Vermontville Maple Valley as a sophomore.
He also has 257 career assists, which places him at No. 6 all-time. King had 16 assists against Lakewood as a sophomore and that is the second-highest assist total in a game at Perry.
“I remember the Maple Valley game and the Lakewood game,” King said. “They’ve stuck in my head just because I’ve gotten those records. I’m on the record board for those.”
King’s intensity, at both ends of the court, is contagious, Shauver said.
“He makes everyone else better,” Shauver said. “He does everything for us — he does all of the little things that you need. He rebounds, he gets steals, he’s always looking to kick it out to the open guy. We need him this year to be a little more aggressive.”
King said he is always looking to pass to his teammates, including leading scorer Caleb Leykauf, who is averaging 22 points per game.
“Leykauf is out on the 3-point line and I want to get it to him so he can shoot it,” King said. “We have Brodie Crim, who is another good shooter and we’ve got Tyler Bogner, who is a great defender.”
King said he has improved his own game this season and he’s been concentrating on improving as a scorer.
“I’d have to say my tendency to score — I think my confidence went up for that and it definitely went up against Jackson Northwest,” King said. “I’ve been working on my shot in the offseason, trying to get better at that.”
Perry’s goal this year is to repeat in the GLAC, as the team returns three starters from the 2018-19 championship squad.
“That’s a big goal of ours,” King said. “We’ve definitely got a lot to improve on, but as the season goes along, we’ll definitely be there.”
King said Leslie and Stockbridge could pose the biggest challenges to winning another GLAC championship. The Ramblers face Leslie (4-0, 1-0) on the road Tuesday in an early-season league showdown.
King’s all-around excellence was on display already this season during a 54-38 win over Jackson Northwest Dec. 17. King had eight points, eight steals, seven assists and four rebounds.
He added 10 points, five assists and four steals against Lake Odessa Lakewood — a 47-44 win for Perry Dec. 20.
King is undecided on which college he will attend.
