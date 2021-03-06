CHESANING — Lilly Skyard had 16 points and six rebounds as Chesaning cruised to 6-0 with a 57-24 win over Mt. Morris.
Karissa Ferry added 13 points and five boards for the Indians, who also improved to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference to keep pace with fellow unbeaten Byron (9-0, 3-0). The Eagles are idle this week due to a COVID-19 pause.
Ava Devereaux and Kylie Morse each had seven rebounds.
“We made a lot of mistakes early but finally settled down and played,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “We had a season high 15 assists tonight which was nice to see. Our schedule gets a lot tougher in the next two weeks and we have a lot of work to do to improve, but tonight was a good step forward.”
Chesaning scoring: Lilly Skaryd 16 points, Karissa Ferry 13 points, Allison Oakes 6 points, Meghan Florian 4 points, Ava Devereauex 4 points, Avery Butcher 4 points, Kylie Morse 4 points, Alexia Mugute 4 points, Preslee Slankerd 2 points.
Durand 47, LakeVille 18
OTISVILLE — Durand turned back LakeVille 47-18 Friday night according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported on the game. The Railroaders (4-5, 1-3 MMAC) won their second straight game.
LakeVille fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the MMAC in its third game this week after a three-week COVID-19 pause.
Goodrich 52, Corunna 38
CORUNNA — Five Goodrich players scored at least six points and the Martians paid back Corunna with a 52-38 victory Friday.
Ashley Brown had 12 points to pace Goodrich, which fell 43-33 Feb. 17 to the Cavaliers. Alissa Gauthier and Kalen Williams each scored nine points.
Ellie Toney had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals in defeat for No. 9-ranked Corunna (6-2, 5-2 Flint Metro Stars), which lost its second straight after a 6-0 start. Sydnie Gillett added 12 points.
Corunna scoring: Kira Patrick 2 0-0 6, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 3, Ellie Toney 6 2-4 17, Sydnie Gillett 4 3-4 12. Totals 13 5-8 38.
Goodrich scoring: Alisha Isenberg 3 0-0 6, Emily Bescoe 2 0-0 6, Emilynne Brawe 3 0-0 7, Madelyn Slowick 0 0-2 0, Alissa Gauthier 3 0-3 9, Ashley Brown 5 2-5 12, Brooklyn Wznalek 1 0-0 3, Kalen Williams 4 1-1 9. Totals 21 3-11 52.
Brandon 57, Owosso 47
OWOSSO — Owosso dropped its seventh straight game as Ortonville Brandon picked up a 57-47 win over the Trojans Friday night.
The Trojans (1-7, 0-7 Flint Metro League Stars Division) outscored Brandon 36-23 in the second half after trailing 34-11 at halftime. Peyton Spicer had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans, while Reyn Tuttle had 11 points. Kendall Anderson added 10 points, with Skotti Ball Duley chipping in eight points and six assists.
The Trojans haven’t won since beating Kearsley 48-35 in the season opener.
Owosso scoring: Peyton Spicer 12 points, Reyn Tuttle 11, Kendall Anderson 10, Skotti Ball-Duley 8, Lexi Hemker 3, Laynie Drury 3.
