BURT — Chesaning boys cross country runner Levi Maier placed second at Tuesday’s 20-school Birch Run Fall Invitational at Taymouth Township Park.
Maier, a junior, finished the race in 17 minutes, 2.90 seconds. He trailed only Gabriel Phillips of Clio, who crossed the finish line in 16:58.3.
Chesaning finished fourth in the team standings with 164 points. Clio (42), Birch Run (107) and Frankenmuth (121) ran ahead of the Indians. New Lothrop, fifth with 175 points, was led by Cole Yaros, eighth in 17:57.91.
Ovid-Elsie was seventh with 231, paced by Clay Powell (18th, 19:06.17).
Corbin Walker of Chesaning ran 26th (19:38.93).
Also running in the top 40 were Chesaning’s Dakota Sutter (35th, 19:49.51) and New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan (19:54.4).
Byron finished 19th with 469 points. The Eagles were led by Aydin Gutshall (78th, 21:45. 61).
Wolfpack sixth
BATH — Laingsburg finished sixth at Tuesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference jamboree.
Pewamo-Westphalia was first with 38 points. The Wolfpack scored 130 points.
Nolan Gregg led Laingsburg in 12th (18:44.9). Felix Ramirez was 28th (20:18.6) and Aden Baynes ran 33rd (20:34.4). Also scoring for the Wolfpack were James Pratt (52nd, 22:25.3) and Kadin Beck-Kusnier (55th, 22:40.6).
Perry’s Mergos 25th
STOCKBRIDGE — Elliott Mergos of Perry finished 25th at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Athletic Conference jamboree at Stockbridge.
Mergos clocked a time of 21:16.70. Perry did not have an official team score. Tyler Hull ran 32nd (24:10.60) for the Ramblers.
Stockbridge took first with 24 points.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
New Lothrop’s Andres fifth
BURT — Ally Andres of New Lothrop finished fifth at Tuesday’s Birch Run Fall Classic. Andres completed the race in 21:23.71.
Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White ran eighth (22:02.86). Emily Muller was 19th in 23:03.20 and Madison Thornton ran 23rd (23:28.77) for the Marauders
Also in the top 30 were Chesaning’s Taylor Bailey (27th, 23:35.06) and Ovid-Elsie’s Kaia Spiess (29th, 23:48.41).
Ovid-Elsie was fourth in the team standings with 129 points. The Marauders were followed by New Lothrop (fifth, 147) and Byron (13th, 380).
Laingsburg girls third
BATH — Laingsburg placed fourth at Tuesday’s CMAC jamboree at Bath.
Freshman Emily Rathka finished 12th in 22:21.9 for the Wolfpack.
Teammate Evelyn Logghe was 13th in 22:49.6. Dakota Ballard finished 21st (23:33.3), while Addison Rusz placed 25th (24:23.9) and Kyleigh Luna ran 33rd (24:54.9).
Laingsburg scored 96 points, trailing Pewamo-Westphalia (23), Fowler (74) and Saranac (91).
Perry fifth at GLAC jamboree
STOCKBRIDGE — Ella Kloeckner of Perry was 12th in 22:44.8 and the Ramblers finished fifth in the team standings at Tuesday’s GLAC jamboree.
Teagen Hallock of Perry ran 13th in 22:51.6. Abigail Cochrane was 30th in 25:56.9. Madison Wilcox (33rd, 27:30.20) and Annabella Kue (34th, 27:43.6) completed the Ramblers’ scoring.
Perry scored 117 points. Leslie was first (44) with Stockbridge second (45).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.