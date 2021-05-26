MONTROSE — Montrose swept Chesaning, 13-3 and 7-4, Monday.
The Indians were hurt by six errors and also issued 12 walks.
Kylie Florian had three hits, drove in two runs and stole two bases for Chesaning. Bryn Mahoney tripled and drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Mahoney had two hits and stole a base. Ava Devereaux took the loss, pitching six innings and yielding seven runs (three earned) on nine hits. She struck out six and walked one.
Chesaning finished 6-8 in the MMAC and now stands 10-17 overall.
