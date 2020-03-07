DETROIT — Shiawassee County will be heavily represented in tonight’s individual state wrestling championship matches after eight grapplers advanced to the finals Friday night at Ford Field.
New Lothrop sent nearly half of its 10-wrestler contingent to title matches, with Andrew Krupp (125 pounds), Bryce Cheney (152), Justin Carnahan (189) and Cam Orr (215) all winning three times Friday in Division 4. Byron’s Zack Hall (Division 4, 119), Owosso’s Colton Blaha (Division 2, 160), Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez (Division 3, 112) and Durand’s Brock Holek (Division 3, 130) all advanced to championship bouts in their respective divisions.
Holek, a junior, remained unbeaten, improving to 45-0.
New Lothrop’s Isiah Pasik made the semifinals at 285 pounds in Division 4 before falling 1-0 to Manchester’s Simon Lato. He’ll have a consolation match against a to-be-determined opponent this morning.
A majority of the area’s 23 state qualifiers survived the first day, with several area wrestlers still alive in the consolation ladder for state placing:
n In Division 3, Corunna’s Xavier Anderson (145) and Ty Anderson (145).
n In Division 4, New Lothrop grapplers Daven Lockwood (103); Alex Wolford (130); Logan Wolford (135) and Austin Barnette (160).
Eliminated from the competition Friday with two losses were Mason Spiess (Ovid-Elsie), D’Angelo Campos (Corunna), Matt Weiss (Corunna), Brendan Quackenbush (Chesaning), Harry Helmick (New Lothrop), Cole Staton (Byron), Matthew Johnson (Byron) and Colby Shettler (Byron).
MHSAA Individual State Finals
at Ford Field, Detroit
Division 2
Semifinals
160: Colton Blaha (Owosso) def. Nelson Poet (New Boston Huron), 7-2.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals
112: Jordan Rodriguez (Chesaning) p. Luke Sherman (Millington), 2:49.
130: Brock Holek (Durand) def. Lance Clark (Shepherd), 8-3.
DIVISION 4
Semifinals
119: Zack Hall (Byron) def. Caden Sukich (Schoolcraft), 7-2.
125: Andrew Krupp (New Lothrop) def. Bradley Russell (Union City), 7-5.
152: Bryce Cheney (New Lothrop) def. Zach Quinn (MCC) 8-0.
189: Justin Carnahan (New Lothrop) def. Kyle Moll (Hudson), 13-2.
215: Cam Orr (New Lothrop) def. Alaric Martin (Ishpeming), 5-2.
285: Simon Lato (Manchester) def. Isiah Pasik (New Lothrop), 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.