ELSIE — Injuries hampered the Corunna girls basketball team all season long, and the trend continued in Monday’s 37-29 first-round Division 2 district loss to Flint Hamady.
Corunna senior guard/forward Ellie Toney — who missed the first four games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL — injured her ankle in practice prior to Monday’s game. She tweaked the injury again in the second quarter and tried to battle through it; she finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
Corunna was already without junior guard Sydnie Gillett, who suffered her second ACL tear in less than a year in the 17th regular season game.
“We faced a lot of adversity and it’s hard this late in the season losing our second-leading scorer (Gillett),” Toney said. “There were a lot of bumps and bruises. We’re not using it as an excuse, it’s just hard to overcome that this late in the season.”
Toney broke Allison Gross’ school career scoring record of 1,269 points earlier this season; she finished with 1,361 points, good for fifth all-time in the Shiawassee area. Corunna (13-8) got eight points from Jenna Bauman and four from Gracie Crowe. Jorja Napier had four rebounds.
Kennedy Adams scored 14 points for Hamady, which improved to 11-7 and advanced to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. Division 2 district semifinal against Ovid-Elsie (19-1). Janizia Williams scored 10 for the Hawks.
Corunna got off to a strong start as the Cavaliers’s 2-3 zone seemed to bother the Hawks. The Cavaliers did not give up a field goal in the first eight minutes and built a 10-1 lead. Toney and Bauman each sank 3-pointers, with Toney scoring five in the opening frame.
But Adams was able to penetrate for eight point-blank points in the second quarter. Oriya Ogden hit a pair of 3-pointers and the Hawks went into halftime with a 17-16 lead.
“We had some breakdowns on defense that allowed her (Adams) to do the things that we didn’t want her to do,” Corunna coach Ron Birchmeier said. “They also changed their defense and put more pressure on our players and especially on Ellie. It wasn’t really a box-in-one. All five of their players were almost facing her and guarding her. Everybody. And we didn’t handle that very well.”
Hamady led 24-22 entering the fourth quarter and increased the lead to 30-25 with just over 3 minutes to go. Corunna’s Gracie Crowe scored a bucket to make it 30-27 with 2:58 left and Toney scored to pull the Cavaliers within 31-29 with 1:46 left.
However, Kira Patrick — a key ballhandler for the Cavs — then went down with a hip injury. She didn’t return to the game.
Hamady continued to pull away in the final minute thanks to timely free throws. Mya Mcknuckle’s two free throws with 28 seconds left made it 35-29. Janizia Williams scored a bucket in the waning seconds to make it 37-29.
“We lost Sydnie earlier this year — Kira got hurt in the game and also in the second quarter, Ellie turned her ankle and she played in pain the entire game,” Birchmeier said. “That does make a difference. But you can’t take away anything from the effort that my kids had out there. The ball just wasn’t bouncing our way. If Ellie hit a couple of those shots that were challenged — if a couple of those went in, who knows? The game might have gone the other way.”
Hamady coach Keith Smith said Adams turned things around for the Hawks in the second quarter.
“She’s a very versatile player and she can do a lot of things for us,” Smith said. “I can put her around the perimeter or I can put her down low.”
Smith said Mya Mcknuckle, a senior, was the defensive leader in trying to stop Toney on Monday.
“I have one of the better defensive players in the state in Mya Mcknuckle,” Smith said. “No matter who we play, our No. 12 she takes the best player. And she always holds them under their average.”
CORUNNA SCORING: Jenna Bauman 3 0-0 8, Ellie Toney 4 6-8 15, Jorja Napier 1 0-0 2, Gracie Crowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 6-8 29.
HAMADY SCORING: Kennedy Adams 5 4-14 14, Oriya Ogden 2 0-0 6, Mya Mcknuckle 1 1-3 3, Janizia Williams 5 0-0 10, Ty’Ana Williams 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 7-19 37.
