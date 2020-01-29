FLINT — Cole Mieske scored 15 points with five assists and Corunna’s boys basketball team rebounded with a 51-41 victory Tuesday over Flint Kearsley.
Caleb Stahr added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Nick Steinacker scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (4-7), who fell 48-47 Friday to rival Owosso.
Kearsley (1-10) was led by Braylon Silvas with 19 points.
New Lothrop 60, Burton Madison 40
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop collected its fourth straight win, sinking Burton Madison Academy 60-40 Tuesday.
Dylan Shaydik scored 14 points and Avery Moore had 12 for the Hornets (11-1). Luke Birchmeier and Jake Graves scored nine points and eight points, respectively.
The Hornets played for the second night in a row after routing Ashley 69-26 Monday.
“We had a solid win tonight and I thought we played a very good game,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said.
Madison fell to 0-6.
Morrice 67, Bentley 64
BURTON — Hunter McGowan scored 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lift Morrice past Bentley, 67-64.
Peyton Smith scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Orioles (3-7, 2-6 Genesee Area Conference), who bounced back from a 65-32 loss Monday to Lansing Christian.
“The boys rallied back after a bad performance on the road to pick up a good road league victory,” Morrice coach Jeremy Rogers said. “Hunter McGowan and Peyton Smith finished the game down the stretch with clutch free throws and took care of the ball when we needed it.”
Bentley fell to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the league.
Shepherd 49, Chesaning 43
CHESANING — Shepherd downed Chesaning 49-43 Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball action.
No other details were available at press time.
The Indians fell to 5-4 overall, while Shepherd improved to 8-3.
Lansing Sexton 49, Perry 47
LANSING — Perry senior Caleb Leykauf matched a career-best with 30 points but the Ramblers fell 49-47 to Lansing Sexton.
Leykauf had a double-double, also pulling down 17 rebounds for Perry (7-3), which was playing for the second night in a row. C.J. King had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Perry beat Laingsburg 63-56 Monday night.
“We just didn’t shoot well tonight,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said.
The Big Reds (3-7) featured Nuna Jones’ 22 points.
Holly 55, Owosso 45
HOLLY — Owosso fell to Holly 55-45 Tuesday in a Flint Metro League crossover battle.
The Trojans (1-9) — coming off a 48-47 win Friday over Corunna which ended a 30-game losing streak — got 10 points from Eddie Mishler and nine points and five rebounds from Jay Tuttle.
Kaleb Anderson added eight points and five rebounds. Wyatt Leland had three assists.
Holly improved to 6-5.
Tuesday
LANSING SEXTON 49, PERRY 47
SEXTON (3-7, 2-3): N.Jones 9 2-5 22 Totals: 19 5-16 49.
PERRY (7-3, 5-1): Caleb Leykauf 12 1-1 30, C.J. King 4 2-3 10, Brodie Crim 2 2-2 5, Gage Foster 1 0-0 2 Totals: 18 5-9 47.
Sexton 13 14 9 13 — 49
Perry 13 10 15 9 — 47
3-Point Goals: Sexton 5 (Jones 2); Perry 6 (Leykauf 5).
HOLLY 55, OWOSSO 45
OWOSSO (1-9, 1-8): Eddie Mishler 5 2-2 10, Jay Tuttle 5 1-1 9, Kaleb Anderson 2 4-4 8, Charles Poag 3 0-0 6 Totals: 17 7-7 45.
HOLLY (6-5, 5-5): No stats available Totals: 21 11-19 55.
Owosso 3 13 17 14 — 45
Holly 10 18 13 14 — 55
3-Point Goals: Holly 2; Owosso 6 (Tuttle 2, Mishler 2). Rebounds: Holly 28; Owosso 22 (Tuttle 5, Anderson 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Holly 9 ; Owosso 12. Assists: Holly 7; Owosso 14 (Wyatt Leland 3). Steals: Holly 17; Owosso 4. Turnovers: Holly 11, Owosso 24.
NEW LOTHROP 60, BURTON MADISON ACADEMY 40
MADISON (0-6): Traylor 7 2-2 17. Totals: 16 2-2 40.
NEW LOTHROP (11-1): Avery Moore 4 4-4 12, Luke Birchmeier 4 0-0 9, Jacob Graves 4 0-0 8, Dylan Shaydik 5 2-2 14 Totals: 25 6-6 60.
Madison Academy 7 13 7 13 — 40
New Lothrop 20 13 20 7 — 60
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 4 (Shaydik 2); Madison Academy 4 .
CORUNNA 51, KEARSLEY 41
CORUNNA (4-7): Carson Socia 2 0-0 4, Cole Mieske 5 4-4 15, Nick Steinacker 6 0-0 12, Caleb Stahr 5 1-2 13 Totals: 21 5-8 51.
KEARSLEY (1-10): Silvas 9 1-5 19 Totals: 18 2-6 41.
Corunna 14 19 11 7 — 51
Flint Kearsley 6 15 7 13 — 41
3-Point Goals: Flint Kearsley 3 (Cokman 2); Corunna 3 (Stahr 2).
MORRICE 67, BENTLEY 64
MORRICE (3-7, 2-6): Hunter McGowan 6 7-8 21, Peyton Smith 5 7-11 19, Owen Doerner 3 1-1 8, Shane Cole 5 1-2 11 Totals: 23 16-23 67.
BENTLEY (4-8, 2-6): A.Lakes 8 3-7 19 Totals: 26 8-14 64.
Morrice 17 20 9 21 — 67
Bentley 12 10 24 18 — 64
3-Point Goals: Bentley 4; Morrice 5 (McGowan 2, Smith 2). Rebounds: Morrice 47 (Cole 11). Assists: Morrice 11 (Jack Nanasy 4). Steals: Morrice 5 (Jack Nanasy 2). Blocked Shots: Morrice 6 (Cole 3).
Monday
LANSING CHRISTIAN 65, MORRICE 32
MORRICE (2-7): Hunter McGowan 2 0-0 5, Caleb Rivers 0 3-8 3, Peyton Smith 5 2-2 12, Owen Doerner 2 0-0 6 Totals: 9 11-23 32.
LANSING CHRISTIAN (4-7): James Felton 8 2-3 18 Totals: 36 9-18 65.
Morrice 7 6 7 12 — 32
Lansing Christian 15 12 19 19 — 65
3-Point Goals: Lansing Christian 4 (Caden Kinn 2); Morrice 3 (Doerner 3). Rebounds: Morrice 30 (Shane Cole 8). Assists: Morrice 6 (McGowan 2). Steals: Morrice 11 (Kolton Mortinsen 2). Blocked Shots: Morrice 2
NEW LOTHROP 69, ASHLEY 26
ASHLEY (0-9): Keller 4 1-2 12 Totals: 9 5-12 26.
NEW LOTHROP (10-1): Avery Moore 3 0-0 11, Bryce Richardson 5 0-0 12, Trevor Eustace 4 1-1 9, Jacob Graves 3 1-1 7 Totals: 26 7-14 69.
Ashley 4 6 11 5 — 26
New Lothrop 22 14 14 19 — 69
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 5 (Richardson 2); Ashley 3 (Keller).
OVID-ELSIE 51, POTTERVILLE 36
OVID-ELSIE (10-0): Shayne Loynes 6 4-7 18, Jackson Thornton 0 0-2 0, Cal Byrnes 0 1-2 1, Justin Moore 9 5-9 23, Aaron Hurst 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 13-24 51.
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2 (Loynes 2); Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 43 (Moore 10, Hurst 10, Thornton 8. Steals: Ovid-Elsie 9 (Loynes 4, Byrnes 3); Assists: Ovid-Elsie 12 (Loynes 7); Blocks: Ovid-Elsie 4 (Moore 2).
