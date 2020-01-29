FLINT — Cole Mieske scored 15 points with five assists and Corunna’s boys basketball team rebounded with a 51-41 victory Tuesday over Flint Kearsley.

Caleb Stahr added 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Nick Steinacker scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (4-7), who fell 48-47 Friday to rival Owosso.

Kearsley (1-10) was led by Braylon Silvas with 19 points.

New Lothrop 60, Burton Madison 40

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop collected its fourth straight win, sinking Burton Madison Academy 60-40 Tuesday.

Dylan Shaydik scored 14 points and Avery Moore had 12 for the Hornets (11-1). Luke Birchmeier and Jake Graves scored nine points and eight points, respectively.

The Hornets played for the second night in a row after routing Ashley 69-26 Monday.

“We had a solid win tonight and I thought we played a very good game,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said.

Madison fell to 0-6.

Morrice 67, Bentley 64

BURTON — Hunter McGowan scored 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lift Morrice past Bentley, 67-64.

Peyton Smith scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the Orioles (3-7, 2-6 Genesee Area Conference), who bounced back from a 65-32 loss Monday to Lansing Christian.

“The boys rallied back after a bad performance on the road to pick up a good road league victory,” Morrice coach Jeremy Rogers said. “Hunter McGowan and Peyton Smith finished the game down the stretch with clutch free throws and took care of the ball when we needed it.”

Bentley fell to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the league.

Shepherd 49, Chesaning 43

CHESANING — Shepherd downed Chesaning 49-43 Tuesday in nonconference boys basketball action.

No other details were available at press time.

The Indians fell to 5-4 overall, while Shepherd improved to 8-3.

Lansing Sexton 49, Perry 47

LANSING — Perry senior Caleb Leykauf matched a career-best with 30 points but the Ramblers fell 49-47 to Lansing Sexton.

Leykauf had a double-double, also pulling down 17 rebounds for Perry (7-3), which was playing for the second night in a row. C.J. King had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Perry beat Laingsburg 63-56 Monday night.

“We just didn’t shoot well tonight,” Perry coach Mike Shauver said.

The Big Reds (3-7) featured Nuna Jones’ 22 points.

Holly 55, Owosso 45

HOLLY — Owosso fell to Holly 55-45 Tuesday in a Flint Metro League crossover battle.

The Trojans (1-9) — coming off a 48-47 win Friday over Corunna which ended a 30-game losing streak — got 10 points from Eddie Mishler and nine points and five rebounds from Jay Tuttle.

Kaleb Anderson added eight points and five rebounds. Wyatt Leland had three assists.

Holly improved to 6-5.

Tuesday

LANSING SEXTON 49, PERRY 47

SEXTON (3-7, 2-3): N.Jones 9 2-5 22 Totals: 19 5-16 49.

PERRY (7-3, 5-1): Caleb Leykauf 12 1-1 30, C.J. King 4 2-3 10, Brodie Crim 2 2-2 5, Gage Foster 1 0-0 2 Totals: 18 5-9 47.

Sexton        13    14    9    13    —    49

Perry        13    10    15    9    —    47

3-Point Goals: Sexton 5 (Jones 2); Perry 6 (Leykauf 5).

HOLLY 55, OWOSSO 45

OWOSSO (1-9, 1-8): Eddie Mishler 5 2-2 10, Jay Tuttle 5 1-1 9, Kaleb Anderson 2 4-4 8, Charles Poag 3 0-0 6 Totals: 17 7-7 45.

HOLLY (6-5, 5-5): No stats available Totals: 21 11-19 55.

Owosso        3    13    17    14    —    45

Holly        10    18    13    14    —    55

3-Point Goals: Holly 2; Owosso 6 (Tuttle 2, Mishler 2). Rebounds: Holly 28; Owosso 22 (Tuttle 5, Anderson 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Holly 9 ; Owosso 12. Assists: Holly 7; Owosso 14 (Wyatt Leland 3). Steals: Holly 17; Owosso 4. Turnovers: Holly 11, Owosso 24.

NEW LOTHROP 60, BURTON MADISON ACADEMY 40

MADISON (0-6): Traylor 7 2-2 17. Totals: 16 2-2 40.

NEW LOTHROP (11-1): Avery Moore 4 4-4 12, Luke Birchmeier 4 0-0 9, Jacob Graves 4 0-0 8, Dylan Shaydik 5 2-2 14 Totals: 25 6-6 60.

Madison Academy    7    13    7    13    —    40

New Lothrop        20    13    20    7    —    60

3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 4 (Shaydik 2); Madison Academy 4 .

CORUNNA 51, KEARSLEY 41

CORUNNA (4-7): Carson Socia 2 0-0 4, Cole Mieske 5 4-4 15, Nick Steinacker 6 0-0 12, Caleb Stahr 5 1-2 13 Totals: 21 5-8 51.

KEARSLEY (1-10): Silvas 9 1-5 19 Totals: 18 2-6 41.

Corunna        14    19    11    7    —    51

Flint Kearsley        6    15    7    13    —    41

3-Point Goals: Flint Kearsley 3 (Cokman 2); Corunna 3 (Stahr 2).

MORRICE 67, BENTLEY 64

MORRICE (3-7, 2-6): Hunter McGowan 6 7-8 21, Peyton Smith 5 7-11 19, Owen Doerner 3 1-1 8, Shane Cole 5 1-2 11 Totals: 23 16-23 67.

BENTLEY (4-8, 2-6): A.Lakes 8 3-7 19 Totals: 26 8-14 64.

Morrice        17    20    9    21    —    67

Bentley        12    10    24    18    —    64

3-Point Goals: Bentley 4; Morrice 5 (McGowan 2, Smith 2). Rebounds: Morrice 47 (Cole 11). Assists: Morrice 11 (Jack Nanasy 4). Steals: Morrice 5 (Jack Nanasy 2). Blocked Shots: Morrice  6 (Cole 3).

Monday

LANSING CHRISTIAN 65, MORRICE 32

MORRICE (2-7): Hunter McGowan 2 0-0 5, Caleb Rivers 0 3-8 3, Peyton Smith 5 2-2 12, Owen Doerner 2 0-0 6 Totals: 9 11-23 32.

LANSING CHRISTIAN (4-7): James Felton 8 2-3 18 Totals: 36 9-18 65.

Morrice        7    6    7    12    —    32

Lansing Christian    15    12    19    19    —    65

3-Point Goals: Lansing Christian 4 (Caden Kinn 2); Morrice 3 (Doerner 3). Rebounds: Morrice 30 (Shane Cole 8). Assists: Morrice 6 (McGowan 2). Steals: Morrice 11 (Kolton Mortinsen 2). Blocked Shots: Morrice 2

NEW LOTHROP 69, ASHLEY 26

ASHLEY (0-9): Keller 4 1-2 12 Totals: 9 5-12 26.

NEW LOTHROP (10-1): Avery Moore 3 0-0 11, Bryce Richardson 5 0-0 12, Trevor Eustace 4 1-1 9, Jacob Graves 3 1-1 7 Totals: 26 7-14 69.

Ashley        4    6    11    5    —    26

New Lothrop        22    14    14    19    —    69

3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 5 (Richardson 2); Ashley 3 (Keller).

OVID-ELSIE 51, POTTERVILLE 36

OVID-ELSIE (10-0): Shayne Loynes 6 4-7 18, Jackson Thornton 0 0-2 0, Cal Byrnes 0 1-2 1, Justin Moore 9 5-9 23, Aaron Hurst 3 3-4 9. Totals 18 13-24 51.

3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2 (Loynes 2); Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 43 (Moore 10, Hurst 10, Thornton 8. Steals: Ovid-Elsie 9 (Loynes 4, Byrnes 3); Assists: Ovid-Elsie 12 (Loynes 7); Blocks: Ovid-Elsie 4 (Moore 2).

