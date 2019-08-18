ST. JOHNS — The Owosso boys and girls cross country teams got their seasons under way in Friday night’s Under the Lights Invitational at St. Johns Middle School.
The boys tied Fowlerville for seventh with 197 points, but placed eighth on the tiebreaker.
Jorden Sowash finished sixth overall in the Large Schools Division boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 52.2 seconds.
He was followed by Mason Collard (27th, 17:53.4), Connor Madsen (72nd, 20:02.0), Ben Welz (108th, 21:20.5), and Ethan DeMeules (115th, 21:44.8). Hudsonville took first with 57 points.
The girls finished eighth with 215 points. Freshman Emma Johnson led the way by finishing 24th overall in 23:15.6. Evelyn Johnson (60th, 26:07.4), Brieanna Wood (61st, 26.11.2), Emma Perry (64th, 26:21.3) and Paige Sego (27:10.3) rounded out the scoring. Only Perry, a junior, is an upperclassman.
Host St. Johns won the meet with 45 points.
In the Small School Division, the Morrice girls finished sixth out of seven teams with 154 points.
Hayley Lademann was first for the Orioles at 23:23.0, followed by Josie Howard (30th, 23:58.4), Lillie Corbat (31st, 24:00.1), Amber Lademann (55th, 27:46.8) and Maisie Campbell (65th, 29:59.1).
Freeland won the cross country meet with 32 points.
BOYS SOCCER
Durand 6, Potterville 4
DURAND — Jaxon Smith had a natural hat trick in the second half Friday as the Railroaders won their season opener by a 6-4 score.
Potterville took a 2-1 scoring advantage at halftime following a pair of early goals by Severine Landbrecht.
Ethan Hanson scored for Durand midway through the first half.
Landbrecht, who had four goals for the Vikings, scored early in the second half to give Potterville a 3-1 lead.
Jackson Tillman scored to cut Potterville’s lead by to two, only to see Landbrecht make it a 4-2 game near the midpoint of the second half.
That’s when Smith took over, scoring three times in an 8 1/2 minute span to give Durand the lead for good.
Tillman tacked on an insurance goal with about 10 minutes remaining.
Cooper Neyman and Evan Burr combined to stop seven shots for the Railroaders.
Durand will return to action this coming Thursday afternoon with a trip to Montrose.
