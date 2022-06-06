OWOSSO — It would be hard to have a more statistically dominant couple of games than Macy Irelan did on Saturday,
The senior righthander Macy Irelan struck out a total of 36 batters and allowed three combined hits across 14 innings, as the Trojans cruised past Williamston and Haslett, 6-0, 6-0, to claim their second-straight district title at Pauline “Denny” Hill Field.
As if averaging over 2 1/2 strikeouts per inning weren’t enough, Irelan also helped herself with a strong batting performance, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI against Williamston in the semis, and following that up with a 2-for-4 effort in championship game, logging with a double and two more RBI.
Irelan said that neither Williamston or Haslett was used to dealing with her speed.
“It feels good to finally get my pitches working,” Irelan said. “They were good teams to practice with them and get comfortable with them. I started throwing harder later — so that was nice to see. They saw slower pitches in previous games and then to come to today. I’m a little wilder and a little faster. So they were kind of backing away from the plate as I was throwing.”
Despite her self-avowed “wildness,” Irelan only walked one batter each game.
Owosso (32-6-1), the defending Division 2 state champion and ranked No. 4 in the final regular season Division 2 coaches poll, advanced to next Saturday’s regionals semifinals at Chelsea. The Trojans will collide with No. 2-ranked Jackson Northwest at noon.
Owosso coach Jo Ellen Smith was happy with Irelan’s pitching but said her team needs to shore up its hitting as the post-season continues.
“We couldn’t time the slower pitchers,” Smith said. “We couldn’t hit anything hard all day. Our team likes a little quicker pitching. We’ll go against that next weekend.”
When asked about Irelan’s hitting prowess Saturday, Smith said that the senior has hit well throughout her career.
“She’s hitting over .500 this season and she doesn’t get enough credit for her hitting stats,” the coach said.
In the district finals, Owosso took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Irelan tagged a two-out single and Owosso scored on a Haslett infield error.
The Trojans made it 3-0 in the third when Kendall Anderson singled, stole second and scored on Sydney Somers’ base hit. Emily Pumford drove in the team’s third run on a fielder’s choice play.
The 6-0 was achieved with three runs in the fourth.
Lexi Hemker singled and stole second base before Anderson was hit by a pitch and Irelan lined a two-run double to right field. Somers then lined her second run-scoring single of the game.
Somers batted 2-for-3 in the district title game. Hemker, Anderson and Emily Pumford also hit safely in the district finals against Haslett’s Kim McManus.
“We struggled a little bit offensively,” Somers said. “We definitely need to work on the bats.”
Pumford, a senior, said it was a great way to play her final two home games of her career.
“What I was most happy with today was the way we all just kept on going,” Pumford said. “We all worked together and kept each other up. We did a lot of hard work. It wasn’t our best game (in the finals) but we all pushed through with each other.”
Owosso outhit Williamston 9-1 to open the day at 10:30 a.m. The Trojans held a 1-0 lead before stringing together four hits in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Marisa Rose had a run-scoring single in the second inning for Owosso.
In the sixth, Owosso got hits from Hemker, Julianna Loomis and Pumford but the big blow was Irelan’s two-run double to make it 3-0. Pumford’s single made it 4-0 and Loomis’ hit made it 5-0.
Irelan’s run-scoring single in the seventh closed out the scoring.
In the second game of the day, Haslett topped Corunna 10-3 in its district semifinal.
The Cavaliers lined eight hits but were hurt by three errors.
The Cavaliers (6-30) received two hits apiece from Skyler Alchin, Kira Patrick and Hailey Throne. Throne and Maddie Shuster had run-scoring singles.
Addy Henry took the loss while pitching a nine-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Corunna coach Sam Shuster said he has a young squad and they have been plagued by fielding errors all season.
“The fifth inning hurt us (when Haslett scored six runs),” Shuster said. “We had some errors and that’s pretty much been the story of our season. We’ve had to try to overome our errors. We’ve been, at times, our own worst enemy.”
