WEBBERVILLE — New Lothrop scored 118 points to capture top honors in the large school division at Friday’s Webberville Spartan Invitational.
Placing first for the Hornets were Drew Kohlmann (200-meter dash, 23.90), Nolan Mulcahy (400 dash, 58.83), Carson Hersch (800 run, 2:00.80) and Michael Castillo (110 hurdles, 17.97).
New Lothrop also won the 800 relay with Ethan Birchmeier, Castillo, Carson Mulcahy and Nolan Mulcahy (1:39.12); the co-ed 3200 relay with Clara Krupp, Carson Hersch, Cailyn Adduddel and Drew Kohlmann (9:43.0); and the co-ed 1600 relay with Kohlmann, Josie Bauman, Castillo and Chalea Herron (no time available).
Morrice placed second with 110 points.
The Orioles were led by their first-place 3200 relay team of Chandler Iler, Owen Doerner, Aiden Campbell and Caleb Rivers (9:00.26); and Brett McGowan (shot put, 41-8 1/4).
