ELSIE — With a key victory in the books earlier this week, the Ovid-Elsie boys tennis team appears to be in the driver’s seat for back-to-back Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference championships.

The Marauders defeated Chesaning, 6-2, Tuesday after tying the Indians 4-4 the previous week. And with two meetings still ahead with short-handed Durand still ahead, Ovid-Elsie, stacked with a full line-up in all eight flights, appears to be in prime position to be crowned league champions once again.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.