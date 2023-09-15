ELSIE — With a key victory in the books earlier this week, the Ovid-Elsie boys tennis team appears to be in the driver’s seat for back-to-back Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference championships.
The Marauders defeated Chesaning, 6-2, Tuesday after tying the Indians 4-4 the previous week. And with two meetings still ahead with short-handed Durand still ahead, Ovid-Elsie, stacked with a full line-up in all eight flights, appears to be in prime position to be crowned league champions once again.
There are only three teams who compete in MMAC boys tennis as New Lothrop and Byron have never had varsity tennis programs.
Ovid-Elsie has itself experienced some lean years in which the team struggled or didn’t field a team in varsity tennis, said Michael Ritenburg, head coach of the Marauders.
This season, the Marauders are well stocked as far as players go.
“It’s great that we have a tennis team,” Ritenburg said. “There’s been some years where we haven’t had one. This year, we haven’t been able to complete too many matches so far but we’re excited about the season.”
The Marauders are led by their No. 1 doubles team of Dom Kline and Talan Parsons, who have crafted a 7-2 won-loss record so far in 2023.
Mason Ritenburg returns at No. 1 singles and brings in senior experience. O-E sophomore southpaw Jeff Erickson is stationed at No. 2 singles with sophomore Gavin Chadwick and freshman Kohl Brown at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
The Marauders will also feature Jackson Custer and Gunner McCreery at No. 2 doubles, Tate Kline and Austin Manchester at No. 3 doubles and Easton Clark and BYron Odenbaugh at No. 4 doubles.
Dave Gasper of Chesaning, who is now in his 25th season at the Indians helm, has coached Chesaning to a 227-83-32 mark over that span. But Chesaning had its string of eight consecutive state finals appearances snapped last season and with only eight players this season, the Indians are expected to struggle again.
The team stood 1-1-1 in the MMAC and 2-3-2 overall after losing to the Marauders Tuesday.
“The strength of our team is in our singles play,” Gasper said. “We’re not too bad there.”
The Indians were able to post victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles vs. Ovid-Elsie thanks to the play of junior Drew Schirle and sophomore Jeff Erickson.
Chesaning forfeited the No. 3 singles flight as well as the No. 3 and No. 4 doubles flights vs. the Marauders.
Specht, a team captain for Chesaning, said the Indians are trying to get ready for the upcoming regionals on the horizon.
“We’re not doing too badly,” Specht said. “We just have to keep working hard — practice, practice, practice.”
Durand coach Brian Hittle will be led by junior Jacob Nebo at No. 1 singles. Junior TIm Halleaux is at No. 2 singles while Cameron Carsten is at No. 3 singles. Camden Shelly and Levi Redmond round out the team at No. 1 doubles.
In the Flint Metro League, Owosso stood 2-1 under the coaching leadership of Mike Raffaelli including a 7-1 victory over neighboring rival Corunna.
The Cavaliers of coach Bill Lawson started the Flint Metro season at 0-6.
Boys Tennis Preview
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Michael Ritenburg
Last year: first, MMAC
Key returners: Mason Ritenburg, Sr.; Bruce Thornton, Sr.; Gavin Chadwick, So.; Dom Kline, Sr.; Talan Parsons, Sr.; Jackson Custer, So.;
Key newcomers: Kohl Brown, Fr..
Outlook: The Marauders will feature a full lineup in 2023 and, armed by a 6-2 victory over Chesaning, appear to be in the driver’s seat to winning their second straight MMAC Championship. The team is currently being led by its No. 1 doubles team of Dom Kline and Talan Parsons, who have posted a 7-2 record so far this season.
Chesaning
Head coach: Dave Gasper
Last year: Second, MMAC.
Key returners: Drew Schirle, Jr.; Jeff Erickson, So.; Matthew Specht, Sr.; Tyler Metzger, Sr.
Key newcomers: Bradley Hall, Sr.; Chaz Slankard, Sr.
Outlook: Chesaning has advanced to the state finals eight of the last nine seasons but will be a bit short-handed this season with eight players at coach Dave Gasper’s command. Schirle, a junior, will compete at No. 1 singles for the second straight season and opened the season with a 4-3 record. Erickson will man the No. 2 spot while Specht, a team captain, is at No. 4 singles. The Indians, who opened the season with a 2-3-2 mark, will feature seniors Metzger and Slankard at No. 1 doubles. Hall and Sterling Tomac, a junior, will line up at No. 2 doubles. The Indians opened the season without filling the No. 3 singles as well as No. 3 and No. 4 doubles spots.
Durand
Head coach: Brian Hittle
Last year: Third, MMAC.
Key returners: Jacob Nebo, Jr.; Tim Halleaux, Jr.; Cameron Carsten, Sr.; Camden Shelly, So.
Key newcomers: Levi Redmond, So.
Outlook: The Railroaders dropped a 4-1 season-opening outcome to Chesaning in matches that were contested earlier this season. Durand is battling the numbers game and will be forfeiting a few flights as it has only five players competing at press time. The Railroaders will be led by Nebo, a junior who is currently 1-0 on the season at No. 1 singles. Halleaux, a junior, will play No. 2 singles while Carsten will play No. 3 singles. Shelly, a returning sophomore, will team up with newcomer Levi Redmond, a sophomore, at No. 1 doubles. “Our goal is to get as much experience as we can and improve as the season progresses,” said Hittle.
Corunna
Head coach: Bill Lawson
Last year: Seventh, Flint Metro League
Key returners: Braylon Davis, Logan Fox, Harrison Lindberg, Joel DeLorge.
Key newcomers: Eli Dingens.
Outlook: Senior Braylon Davis, who will man the No. 1 singles post, delivered the lone victory for the Cavaliers against neighboring rival Owosso, topping Owosso’s Bryce Davis in a three-setter, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Dingens will be at No. 2 singles while Fox is at No. 3 singles. Lindberg and DeLorge opened the year at No. 1 doubles. The Cavaliers, who were forced to forfeit three doubles flights to Owosso due to small numbers, have started the season with an 0-6 record in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso
Head coach: Mike Raffaelli
Last year: Fifth, Flint Metro League
Key returners: Bryce Davis, So.; Des Mofield, Jr.; Nick Nidiffer, Jr.; Nate Anteau, So.; Zane Zwolensky, So.; Lucas Crane, Sr.; Owen Skarich, So.
Key newcomers: Hayden Smith, Sr.; Michael Woodworth, Jr.; Alex Fisher, Jr.
Outlook: The Trojans opened the 2023 Flint Metro League campaign with a 2-1 mark thanks to victories over Corunna (7-1) and Lake Fenton/Linden, 5-3. Unbeaten Flushing defeated Owosso, 8-0, however. Raffaelli said his Trojans are still much improved, even since the season began a few weeks ago. “They have improved considerably since the beginning of trhe season,” Raffaelli said. “My goal for them is take more games from their opponents and surprise themselves with how well they play the game.” Davis will man the No. 1 singles spot while Crane is at No. 2 Anteau at No. 3 and Nidiffer at No. 4. Mofield and Zwolensky will team up at No. 1 doubles.
