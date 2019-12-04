OWOSSO — Tuesday night marked the start of the high school girls basketball season and the beginning of a new coaching regime for Owosso.
That regime will have to wait another week to secure its first win, as the Trojans fell at home 62-27 to Eaton Rapids.
The first quarter ended with a seven-point Eaton Rapids lead and by the midway point of the second, the Greyhounds began to run away with it. Owosso struggled to get the ball up the court and when they did, the Trojans were plagued by turnovers.
Eaton Rapids capitalized on those Trojan errors and scored in transition, or used the extra possessions to find holes in Owosso’s zone. By the end of the half, Eaton Rapids had more than doubled Owosso’s score and led 27-12.
“(Eaton Rapids) is an experienced and deep team,” said Owosso co-coach Jeremy Dwyer, who is sharing coaching duties with Phil Gobel this season. “Their ball pressure just got to us early and we weren’t able to overcome it with our initial sets.”
Even as the Trojans tried to adjust in the second half, Eaton Rapids’ defense continued to stifle any attempt at offense. To make matters worse, the Greyhounds offense broke through the Trojan defense, got on a roll and didn’t look back.
Dwyer said it was clear where the team needed to improve.
“We’re still a young team, tonight we started three sophomores, we’ve got to come together on the court,” he said. “A little time playing together will get us back to where we need to be.”
Even in defeat, Dwyer was able to find positives in the Trojans performance.
“These girls all hustled, they did everything we asked them to do” said Dwyer. “I was impressed with the way we handled them.”
