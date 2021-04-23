DANSVILLE — Laingsburg’s boys track and field team swept a double dual from Saranac and Dansville Wednesday, beating the Redskins 77-60 and the Aggies 87-37.
Zach Hawes won the 100 (12.09 seconds) and 400 (56.31) for the Wolfpack. Lucas Woodruff took first in the 800 (2 minutes, 10.37 seconds).
Laingsburg also won two relays — the 400 (Jack Borgman, Zach Grandy, Woodruff, Cameron Salas) in 47.97 seconds and the 800 (Alex Brown, Borgman, Kadin Beck-Kusnier and Brad Dedic) in 1:44.16.
The Wolfpack swept the first five places in the pole vault, led by Borgman and Brown, who both cleared 11 feet.
Laingsburg’s girls beat Dansville 97-1 and lost 69-68 to Saranac
Emma Kribs was first in the 100 (13.31), while the Wolfpack took the top four spots in the 200, paced by Hailey Bila (29.42). She beat sister Ashley Bila by 3 tenths of a second. Lorna Strieff won the 400 in 1:09. 55.
The Laingsburg girls also won two relays, claiming the 400 (Kribs, Shaily Baynes and the Bila sisters) in 54.47 seconds and the 800 (Baynes, Grace Graham, Hayleigh Mertens, Grace Borgman) in 2:02.05.
Wolfpack athletes won every field event except long jump. Strieff won both the discus (74-9) and the high jump (4-10). Baynes claimed the pole vault (9-6) and Graham took the shot put (25-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.