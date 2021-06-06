FOWLERVILLE — After hammering 24 hits and three home runs in a 25-1 Division 2 district semifinal blowout of Williamston, fifth-ranked Owosso had to scratch and claw for the district title.
Owosso and Fowlerville battled to a 0-0 tie through the first four innings, but the Trojans broke three with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to secure a 4-1 victory Saturday.
Macy Irelan pitched the Trojans to both victories. The junior right hander threw a one-hitter in the four-inning semifinal with eight strikeouts and one walk. She then pitched a three-hitter in the championship game, striking out 12.
“It was definitely a very hard team effort,” Irelan said. “My girls definitely had my back 100 perfect — the bats, the fielding and every mistake I made was picked up by my teammates. It made me secure as a pitcher.”
Owosso was held to three hits against Fowlerville— from Irelan, Karley Kincaid and Nevaeh Ginger — but fundamentals and gutty baserunning paid off for the Trojans, who also benefited from four Gladiator errors.
“We made them make mistakes,” Owosso coach JoEllen Smith said. “So that was the key. We got a couple of bunts down and they threw it around a little bit. We didn’t hit like we have. We made the stuff happen when we needed to.”
Owosso (31-3), which also won the Flint Metro League, will vie for its first-ever regional championship next week. The Trojans will face Haslett at 10 a.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal at Fowlerville High School.
Ginger, Owosso’s senior center fielder, started the three-run uprising in the fifth after getting hit by a pitch. Reese Thayer laid down a bunt and reached base on a throwing error by the Fowlerville second baseman. Leadoff batter Lexi Hemker then hit an infield grounder that scored both Ginger and Thayer when the Gladiators tried to go to home unsuccessfully as the throw got away from the catcher.
Ginger was able to beat the throw on a close play.
“I was going as hard as I could,” Ginger said. “I wanted to be able to get my team up. This is amazing. We’re going for the gold this year. We have the talent, we just need to relax.”
A second or two later, Thayer quickly followed Ginger to home and it caught Fowlerville off guard and Thayer beat another throw.
Kendall Anderson then drove in Owosso’s third run of the inning on a groundout to third.
Owosso added an insurance run in the sixth when Jamie Maier walked, advanced on two wild pitches and scored on Karley Kincaid’s single.
Kincaid, a senior catcher, said Owosso was able to keep its composure to win the district championship.
“We were a little tense coming into the game,” Kincaid said. “We were a little nervous. I think we knew it was going to be a little more tense than the first game, but I think it shouldn’t have been as tough as it was.”
Irelan made a throwing error to second base that sailed into center field, for Fowlerville’s lone run in the sixth inning. It came after the Gladiators’ Hannah Ray doubled.
“Our team goal is to go as far as we’ve ever gone,” Irelan said.
Smith said she feels her team still has a ways to go before the season is done.
“I don’t let anybody do anything until after the state tournament — no open houses, no nothing,” Smith said. “That’s how I think every year … We’re on a mission.”
In the semifinals, Owosso got back-to-back solo home runs on consecutive second-inning pitches from Kendall Anderson and Irelan. Kincaid then smashed a home run in the fourth that scored three runs.
Irelan was 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and six RBIs. Madyson Rainey batted 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Kincaid drove in five runs and hit 3-for-4.
CORUNNA
FALLS IN SEMIFINALS
Corunna lost 14-2 in six innings to Fowlerville in the district semifinals. The Cavaliers were limited to three singles by JaiLia Campos, Bridget Ryon and Makenna Edington.
Addy Henry took the pitching loss for the Cavaliers. She worked the first five innings and surrendered 10 runs on 14 hits, striking out two and walking one. Ryon pitched the remainder of the game.
Corunna coach Sam Shuster said the Cavaliers ran into a good hitting Fowlerville team and couldn’t get much going against Gladiator left-handed pitcher Carly Atcheson.
“Hats off to Fowlerville,” Shuster said. “They were putting the ball in play all day long. We held them close for five innings and then the sixth inning is when it got away from us.We made a few mistakes and it was difficult to overcome.”
Corunna finished 6-25 on the season.
“We’ve got some promising talent and the seniors who are departing from us have left their mark,” Shuster said.
