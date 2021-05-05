CHESANING — Junior right-hander Ellie DuRussel armed Chesaning’s 6-4 victory over visiting St. Charles in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday. DuRussel gave up just three hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking seven.
DuRussel said her fastball and changeup were particularly effective. Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said DuRussel has been able to overpower hitters when she needs to.
“She does that quite often — she gets a lot of strikeouts,” Poyer said. “When we’re hitting behind her, we usually do a decent job. The second game just kind of got away from us.”
St. Charles earned a split by winning Game 2, 14-7. St. Charles featured the hitting of Payton Parrish, who clubbed two home runs — a three-run blast and one a two-run homer. She added a double and a single and drove in six runs.
In Game 1, Chesaning (7-10) had seven hits. DuRussel had two, including a two-run double in the first inning. Abbey VanHaaren lined a run-scoring double in the first as well as Chesaning took an early 3-0 lead. Walks by Ava Devereaux and Hailey Rolfe had set the table for DuRussel and VanHaaren.
Chesaning padded the lead to 4-0 when Bryn Mahoney singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.
St. Charles (8-4) closed the deficit to 4-3 with three runs in the third. DuRussel limited the Bulldogs to one hit and one run the rest of the way.
Chesaning scored twice more in the fifth. Singles by Rolfe and DuRussel and a walk by VanHaaren were followed by run-scoring singles from Allison Oakes and Hannah Cooper.
Brenne Ashton had two hits for St. Charles. Parrish took the loss, striking out five and walking four.
In Game 2, Chesaning lined 13 hits and St. Charles totaled 11 hits but the Bulldogs were able to come up with the two huge blasts by Parrish, both lined over the 200-foot centerfield fence.
Parrish’s first homer, in the third, broke a 4-4 tie and gave St. Charles a 6-4 lead. In the fourth, Parrish added another homer, a three-run blast that made it 11-4.
“They hit the ball well and (Parrish) hit the ball hard,” Poyer said. “We got lucky and held her in check in the first game. But in the second game, she hit two home runs and I think both were off 0-2 pitches.”
Chesaning leadoff batter Kylie Florian batted 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Allison Oakes was 3-for-4, while DuRussel and Cooper each had two hits.
Devereaux took the loss. The freshman right-hander worked the first three innings, giving up 11 runs on nine hits. She struck out eight and walked four.
St. Charles left-hander Peyton Volk was the winning pitcher.
She worked all seven innings, striking out five and walking three.
Poyer said the two homers by Parrish were costly but weren’t the difference.
“That’s five runs but still, even without those, they scored more runs than us,” Poyer said. “(Devereaux) is only a freshman and she’s going to learn. She definitely has got some speed and she’s still learning pitches to throw and stuff like that. We figure with her and Ellie next year, we’ve got a good nucleus to build on. We lost nine seniors last year.”
Chesaning is very young with 11 freshmen and sophomores and still finding its way as it grows in experience and confidence, Poyer said.
“We didn’t have a JV team so we only have five upperclassmen,” he said. “Ellie is a junior and Allison Oakes is a senior and we have another couple of seniors that kind of split time but the rest of them are just freshman and sophomores.”
Other unforeseen circumstances have hampered the Indians as well, Poyer said.
“Hailey Rolfe, our center fielder, she was out for three weeks for COVID protocol and then the week we got her back, the girl that was playing in center field, she broke her ankle in practice. So we kind of lost one and gained one and we haven’t really had a full team.”
